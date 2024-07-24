Before Kaia Gerber was a book club founder, she was a sneaker enthusiast. Kaia Gerber has always been ahead of the curve where rising shoe styles are concerned; she was one of the first people lacing up in Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s before they became trendy sneakers. But after a fair share of wears, the model is now (re)introducing a new It sneaker silhouette to watch out for: the Nike V2K Runners.

Gerber took her latest shoe find with her to the gym on Tuesday, July 23, while in Los Angeles. She was captured in the Nike V2K Run shoes in a metallic gray colorway, which feature chunky black-and-white soles. She paired the $120 kicks with white ankle-length crew socks.

Kaia Gerber was spotted en route to the gym wearing her new favorite It sneakers: the Nike V2K Runners. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Nike V2k Run Shoes Visit Site

The rest of Gerber's outfit exuded Pilates Princess energy. She wore a Heather gray cropped jacket zipped up to cover her sports bra and black athletic leggings.

For her walk to the gym, she went without many of her usual accessories, like over-the-ear headphones. Instead, the 22-year-old simply opted for large black sunglasses and a cream-colored canvas tote bag adorned with the name of her book club, "Library Science," on the front.

This isn't Gerber's first time wearing the vintage-inspired shoe—she's incorporated the pair in her off-duty attire a couple of times over the past few months. In fact, Gerber has laced up her Nike V2Ks since April at the earliest, when she cuddled up in a navy overcoat and leggings. She joins a list of celebrities who have been embracing the old-school dad sneaker trend this year: Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Lawrence, and more are all-in for its revival.

But Nike sneakers, overall, have been getting much traction in Kaia Gerber's wardrobe rotation. In previous sightings, she's swapped the V2Ks for the brand's Free Metcon 4s. The Bottoms actress has taken the black-and-white kicks with her on casual strolls around Los Angeles and afternoon smoothie runs in New York City.

Back in New York City, Kaia Gerber strolled through SoHo in a range of Nike sneakers. Those included the Nike Free Metcon 4 sneaker. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Nike Free Metcon 6 Women's Workout Shoes $120 at Nike

The Row Formosa Tank in Cotton and Cashmere $1,050 at The Row

Alo Yoga Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant - Athletic Heather Grey $118 at Alo Yoga

Just because Kaia Gerber is swapping her summer outfit formula of ballet flats and dresses for sweats and sneakers, doesn't mean she's dressing any less luxuriously. Gerber's latest outfit with the Free Metcon sneaker included a $1,050 cashmere tank top from The Row and softer-than-soft Alo Yoga sweatpants. She's also dabbled in high-end collaborations, including Nike's team-up with independent brand Bode.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, maybe we should rephrase: Kaia Gerber has approved three new Nike It sneakers.