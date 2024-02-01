Kaia Gerber has had the opportunity to walk the runways of top designers, but the 22-year-old's style identity truly shines through her effortlessly cool and polished "model-off-duty" moments. Gerber's street-style outfit formulas waver between Parisian "it" girl and librarian off-duty (makes sense considering she's a certified bookworm). Generally, Gerber tends to stick to capsule closet staples, often applying the "less is more" style philosophy to her looks. She's almost always seen in a combination that includes a fitted cardigan, a pair of trousers, and her black favorite Adidas Samba sneakers (which she occasionally switches out for Birkenstock Boston Clogs). Scroll on as we break down some of Gerber's best street-style moments to date.
Gerber's favorite accessory is, without a doubt, a good book. Even while strolling around Milan during fashion week, Gerber pairs her street style moment with a novel in hand. Here, the model expertly mixes her neutrals by pairing a chocolate brown suede coat with a black mock neck top, black trousers, and her trusty Adidas Sambas.
Gerber knows the power of closet staples, specifically a crisp white button-down top. While attending the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week, she simply styled a budget-friendly Madewell oversized poplin shirt with a pair of black trousers, ballet flats, a black shoulder bag, and her signature black sunnies.
Choosing one color to center your outfit around is an easy fashion hack, and here, Gerber has picked this vibrant cobalt blue shade to anchor her look. While running errands, she leans into the striking shade with a blue button-down, a blue tank top, and an oversized tote in blue and green plaid. Unsurprisingly, her footwear of choice here is her black Adidas Sambas.
Gerber's denim moments are few and far between, but here she steps out in a pair of loose-fitting dark wash jeans with a green cardigan and her other favorite shoe of choice: Birkenstock Boston Clogs.
Gerber channels her hallmark librarian off-duty aesthetic with a book-lovers-themed graphic tee shirt, straight-leg pants, and a tote bag from an independent bookstore. Gerber also loves to sling a sweater over her shoulders, leveling up even the simplest of outfits.
In a depart from her usual polished style, Gerber was spotted at the farmers market with her boyfriend, actor Austin Butler, wearing a patterned midi skirt with a flowy white blouse and a knit green and white tote bag. While they sometimes twin in matching outfits, the duo took a relaxed route for the farmer's market trip.
We told you she loves to carry a book as an accessory! This quintessential Kaia look shows off her core style with a Parisian flair. She pairs her favorite trench coat with a grey cardigan, black straight-leg pants, and a pair of black ballet flats.
It's hard not to love Kaia Gerber's casual yet polished approach to fashion, plus it's easy to replicate and can be built from closet basics. Yes, the model often sports designer labels, but she's a Reformation girl at heart and loves to pull merch from her favorite independent bookstores. Now it's your time to channel Gerber's "it" girl/bookworm mentality for yourself.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
