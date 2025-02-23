In her first major appearance following the inauguration, Kamala Harris made quite the statement in a killer pantsuit by a celebrated Black designer to attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards 2025.

Former Vice President Harris was supported by her husband, Doug Emhoff, at the prestigious event on Feb. 22, where she was honored with the Chairman's Award. Harris took to the stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium wearing a custom suit by LaQuan Smith, which featured a structured blazer with strong shoulder pads, a high-neck blouse, a matching black tie, and coordinating pants.

LaQuan Smith's official Instagram account posted about the sharp outfit, writing, "Vice President Harris's look is a modern take on classic evening suiting, drawing inspiration from my Fall '25 collection. Dressing VP Harris for this moment is incredibly meaningful." The post continued, "The NAACP Image Awards celebrates Black excellence, achievement, and impact, and to see her being honored is truly inspiring."

Kamala Harris wore custom LaQuan Smith to accept the Chairman's Award. (Image credit: Getty Images for BET)

Kamala Harris on stage at the NAACP Image Awards 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images for BET)

As Harris's LaQuan Smith pantsuit was made specifically for the event, it's not available to shop. However, if you're also ready to embrace a pair of shoulder pads and a seriously strong silhouette, it's the perfect moment to use the former vice president as inspiration.

Kamala Harris after winning the Chariman's Award. (Image credit: Getty Images for BET)

Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris attend the NAACP Image Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images for BET)

Accepting her NAACP award, Harris said (via Variety), "This organization came into being at a moment when our country struggled with greed, bitterness, and hatred. And those who forged the NAACP, those who carried its legacy forward, had no illusions about the forces they were up against—no illusions about how stony the road would be." She continued, "But some look at this moment and rightly feel the weight of history. Some see the flames on our horizons, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy, and ask, 'What do we do now?' But we know exactly what to do, because we have done it before, and we will do it again."

She concluded her speech by saying, "While we have no illusions about what we are up against in this chapter of our American story, this chapter will be written not simply by whoever occupies the Oval Office—nor by the wealthiest among us. The American story will be written by you, written by us—by we the people."

