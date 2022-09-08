Kate Middleton Rounds Out the Summer in Yet Another Polka Dot Dress

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
There are many reasons I'm excited for the Cambridges to get back to work, but let's face it, gawking at Kate Middleton's fashion choices is number one.
As you may already know, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompanied George, Charlotte and Louis for their first day at Lambrook School on Sept. 7, marking their first public outing since Aug. 2 at the Commonwealth Games.
Following this photo opp, the royal couple will resume their duties on Sept. 13 by visiting "Aik Saath in Slough, a charity working with young people from diverse communities," reports royal correspondent Richard Palmer.
In true Kate Middleton fashion (pun absolutely intended, I am a dad), the duchess made a splash again as she accompanied her children to their new school. She continued her season-long streak of rocking a fun polka dot, in a brown midi dress by Rixo, featuring a button-up top, a shirt collar, three quarter-length sleeves and a cinched waist. She paired this number with some brown suede pointy heels.
Although the stylish duchess' exact dress is sold out, I found two other polka-dotted pieces by Rixo, which you might like.
Middleton definitely has a soft spot for the brand, since she wore a pink zebra print dress in a similar style while learning to make conch salad in the Bahamas back in March. You can actually still get your hands on that one from Rixo directly.
The duchess has opted for polka dots many a time this year. She notably wore the print at a Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip in April, at Royal Ascot in June, and twice at Wimbledon in July. Many have remarked that her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, shared an affinity for a polka dot print, which—knowing the Royal Family's love of a symbolic choice—won't be a coincidence.
