Kate Middleton Rounds Out the Summer in Yet Another Polka Dot Dress

Here's permission to bring the print into fall.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte And Prince Louis Start Lambrook School
(Image credit: Photo by Pool / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

There are many reasons I'm excited for the Cambridges to get back to work, but let's face it, gawking at Kate Middleton's fashion choices is number one.

As you may already know, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompanied George, Charlotte and Louis for their first day at Lambrook School on Sept. 7, marking their first public outing since Aug. 2 at the Commonwealth Games.

Following this photo opp, the royal couple will resume their duties on Sept. 13 by visiting "Aik Saath in Slough, a charity working with young people from diverse communities," reports royal correspondent Richard Palmer.

In true Kate Middleton fashion (pun absolutely intended, I am a dad), the duchess made a splash again as she accompanied her children to their new school. She continued her season-long streak of rocking a fun polka dot, in a brown midi dress by Rixo, featuring a button-up top, a shirt collar, three quarter-length sleeves and a cinched waist. She paired this number with some brown suede pointy heels.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte And Prince Louis Start Lambrook School

(Image credit: Photo by Pool / Getty)

Although the stylish duchess' exact dress is sold out, I found two other polka-dotted pieces by Rixo, which you might like.

 (opens in new tab)
Rixo Barrette Ruffle-Trim Midi Dress

 (opens in new tab)
Rixo Cheryl Spotted Midi Dress

Middleton definitely has a soft spot for the brand, since she wore a pink zebra print dress in a similar style while learning to make conch salad in the Bahamas back in March. You can actually still get your hands on that one from Rixo directly.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chops some food at a Fish Fry – a quintessentially Bahamian culinary gathering place which is found on every island in The Bahamas on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas.

(Image credit: Getty/Chris Jackson)

The duchess has opted for polka dots many a time this year. She notably wore the print at a Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip in April, at Royal Ascot in June, and twice at Wimbledon in July. Many have remarked that her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, shared an affinity for a polka dot print, which—knowing the Royal Family's love of a symbolic choice—won't be a coincidence.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.