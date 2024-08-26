Katie Holmes Puts a Modern Spin on 2010's Chambray Trend

I'm into it, TBH.

Katie Holmes Paris Fashion Week 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
India Roby
By
published
in News

Katie Holmes is always ahead of the curve. Her closet is full of new and emerging silhouettes, like rising it sneakers and even divisive overalls, but occasionally, the actress likes to dust off old trends and make them feel new again. In her latest street style sighting on Friday, Aug. 23, she did just that, putting an unexpected spin on one of 2010's hottest looks.

Holmes kicked off her weekend with a stroll around New York City. Her outfit for the afternoon included a breezy midi skirt and a light-wash button-up shirt. At first glance, her top appears to be denim, but after a closer look, it seems she revived 2010's lightweight chambray, instead. Largely inspired by the Pinterest fashion boom, the style was massively popular in its heyday, but has since fallen to the wayside.

Holmes, however, made the look feel modern—she loosely buttoned up the oversized top for an effortless, casual vibe.

Katie Holmes wearing a denim chambray shirt with a teal skirt and black ballerina slippers in New York City August 2024

Katie Holmes re-introduced the 2010s-favorite chambray, pairing the faux denim top with a teal skirt and black ballerina slippers.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Cotton Chambray Button-Up Shirt
Caslon Cotton Chambray Button-Up Shirt

The Dawson's Creek alum coordinated her chambray shirt with a flowy, teal midi skirt. She kept to her regular rotation of accessories, adding large, burgundy sunglasses from Vada and her tan Khaite maxi tote bag.

Classic Easy Tote
Cuyana Classic Easy Tote

Cicada Garnet
Vada Cicada Garnet Sunglasses

Over the past week, Holmes has ditched her sneakers for ballet flats on several occasions, wearing a certain plum-colored shoe for several days in a row. For this look, however, she swapped them out for her favorite black leather ballerina slippers.

Glove Flat - Black/flamma
Mansur Gavriel Glove Flats

Denim has long been a closet mainstay for Holmes. She has had her fair share of striking blue jean looks this year, from chic Canadian tuxedos to J.Lo-approved wide-leg pants and so much more. Since traditional denim isn't the most warm weather-friendly style, her chambray top is a clever compromise. Well played, Katie.

Shop Chambray & Denim Shirts, Inspired by Katie Holmes

Garçon Classic Chambray Shirt in Storm Wash
J.Crew Garçon Classic Chambray Shirt

The Tried and True Chambray Shirt
Faherty Tried and True Chambray Shirt

Dante Shirt Vintage Indigo Denim
Anine Bing Dante Shirt Vintage Indigo Denim Shirt

Denim & Chambray Sport Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Denim & Chambray Sport Shirt

Topics
Katie Holmes
India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.

India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural DigestNYLONHighsnobietyHarper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.

