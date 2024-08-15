Katie Holmes Tries the "Eclectic Grandpa" Trend in a Leopard Button-Up and Sweatpants
She nailed the chaotic TikTok aesthetic.
"Eclectic grandpa" is probably the most underrated and under-utilized style to ever result from social media's never-ending trend cycle. Unlike TikTok aesthetics such as "cottagecore" or "quiet luxury," which require a very specific starter pack, this vibe is unique by definition.
The style combines comfy classics with bold prints and "ugly-cute" staples, like dad sneakers and argyle print. It's exactly the combo Katie Holmes tapped when building her latest look. Though the actor is known best for her pared-down, girl next door look, her recent street style 'fit was uncharacteristically chaotic (in a really good way).
Photographed on August 14 in New York City, Holmes wore a pair of cropped gray sweatpants and matched them, not with a coordinating hoodie or graphic tee, but with a leopard print button-up. Her accessories, too, were an unexpected choice. Instead of her usual sneakers, Holmes slipped into black leather Eva flats from The Row. Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner are both fans of the square-toe shoe.
From there, even more fashion chaos ensued, with a maroon bucket tote and a stack of pearl necklaces also thrown into the mix. Her final look was f*ckboi-meets-grandad (complimentary).
The burgundy leather handbag is a known favorite of Holmes, who has worn the $178 Madewell style on several occasions. It's a simple, no-fuss design that complements all the facets of her ever-changing style. (And it would probably complement yours, too. Just sayin'.)
Consider this your sign to wear sweatpants in public without shame. You can thank Katie Holmes for the inspo—and note that Kaia Gerber made the same move recently, too.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
