Katie Holmes Tries the "Eclectic Grandpa" Trend in a Leopard Button-Up and Sweatpants

She nailed the chaotic TikTok aesthetic.

katie holmes wears a leopard print short sleeve button-up
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

"Eclectic grandpa" is probably the most underrated and under-utilized style to ever result from social media's never-ending trend cycle. Unlike TikTok aesthetics such as "cottagecore" or "quiet luxury," which require a very specific starter pack, this vibe is unique by definition.

The style combines comfy classics with bold prints and "ugly-cute" staples, like dad sneakers and argyle print. It's exactly the combo Katie Holmes tapped when building her latest look. Though the actor is known best for her pared-down, girl next door look, her recent street style 'fit was uncharacteristically chaotic (in a really good way).

Photographed on August 14 in New York City, Holmes wore a pair of cropped gray sweatpants and matched them, not with a coordinating hoodie or graphic tee, but with a leopard print button-up. Her accessories, too, were an unexpected choice. Instead of her usual sneakers, Holmes slipped into black leather Eva flats from The Row. Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner are both fans of the square-toe shoe.

katie holmes wears a leopard print butt-up and gray sweatpants with black ballet flats

(Image credit: Image Direct)

Asos Design Oversized Shirt in Leopard Print - Part of a Set
Asos Design Oversized Shirt in Leopard Print

A.EMERY Briot leather ballet flats
A.EMERY Briot Leather Ballet Flats

Cotton Crop Wide Leg Sweatpants
THE GREAT. Cotton Crop Wide Leg Sweatpants

From there, even more fashion chaos ensued, with a maroon bucket tote and a stack of pearl necklaces also thrown into the mix. Her final look was f*ckboi-meets-grandad (complimentary).

The burgundy leather handbag is a known favorite of Holmes, who has worn the $178 Madewell style on several occasions. It's a simple, no-fuss design that complements all the facets of her ever-changing style. (And it would probably complement yours, too. Just sayin'.)

The Essential Bucket Tote in Leather
Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote in Leather

Whitehaven Necklace
Maison Irem Whitehaven Necklace

Good Vibes Pearl Choker
Good Vibes Pearl Choker

Consider this your sign to wear sweatpants in public without shame. You can thank Katie Holmes for the inspo—and note that Kaia Gerber made the same move recently, too.

