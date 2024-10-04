On of Oct. 4, while the rest of us were probably still in our pajamas, Katie Holmes made an early-morning coffee run to Starbucks in New York City wearing a pair of seriously crazy pants. The pants in question were covered in multi-colored patches, for a Mod Podge look that felt endearingly chaotic.

Holmes styled her colorful denim with a semi-sheer black pintuck blouse, a white leather Bevza tote bag, blue velvet Mary Janes from ViBi, and a baseball cap from Peterborough Diner in New Hampshire. Only Holmes (and perhaps Blake Lively) could have pulled this look off.

Katie Holmes wears patchwork jeans and her favorite blouse for a Starbucks run in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

I have a hunch that good tailoring is to thank here, because the jeans are actually from the men's department. After some sleuthing, the exact pair turned out to be "Monkey Cisco Straight-Leg" jeans from Japanese menswear line Kapital. The exact colorway is called "Crazy El Paso" and is a product of the brand's "Insane Remake" series. Sadly, they're sold-out, apart from some stray pairs you can find on resale sites like The RealReal and Grailed.

ViBi Velvet Mary Jane Ballerina Flats $150 at Bergdorf Goodman

Her gauzy black button-up is a favorite on the official Kate Holmes street style lineup. She wore the same style in late August—twice, in fact. The first sighting came on Aug. 20, when the Dawson's Creek star tucked the sheer top into a pair of black trousers. She accessorized the look with burgundy Mansur Gavriel ballet flats, Vada sunglasses, and her favorite camel calfskin tote bag from Khaite.

Holmes tucked her black button-up into black trousers, with burgundy ballet flats. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

The following week, on Aug. 29, she wore the shirt again with $1,050 Miu Miu buckled ballerina flats, tapered khaki trousers, oval tortoise shell sunglasses, and the same Khaite tote.

Days later, the actor wore the same shirt with khaki pants. (Image credit: Image Direct)

While I've yet to track down a perfect match for the shirt, this shirtdress from Trovata is incredibly similar, right down to the piping and pin-tuck detailing on the bib. You won't even need a pair of crazy pants to complete the look.

Trovata Olive Dress Black Poplin $298 at Trovata