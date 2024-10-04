Katie Holmes' Wild Patchwork Jeans Are Probably the Most Chaotic Thing She's Ever Worn (Respectfully)

The chicest Starbucks run I've ever seen.

Katie Holmes wears a white button-up blouse and caramel leather tote bag while out at lunch in NYC
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

On of Oct. 4, while the rest of us were probably still in our pajamas, Katie Holmes made an early-morning coffee run to Starbucks in New York City wearing a pair of seriously crazy pants. The pants in question were covered in multi-colored patches, for a Mod Podge look that felt endearingly chaotic.

Holmes styled her colorful denim with a semi-sheer black pintuck blouse, a white leather Bevza tote bag, blue velvet Mary Janes from ViBi, and a baseball cap from Peterborough Diner in New Hampshire. Only Holmes (and perhaps Blake Lively) could have pulled this look off.

Katie Holmes wears patchwork jeans and her favorite blouse for a Starbucks run in NYC.

Katie Holmes wears patchwork jeans and her favorite blouse for a Starbucks run in NYC.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

I have a hunch that good tailoring is to thank here, because the jeans are actually from the men's department. After some sleuthing, the exact pair turned out to be "Monkey Cisco Straight-Leg" jeans from Japanese menswear line Kapital. The exact colorway is called "Crazy El Paso" and is a product of the brand's "Insane Remake" series. Sadly, they're sold-out, apart from some stray pairs you can find on resale sites like The RealReal and Grailed.

Kantha Patchwork Jeans
Found Kantha Patchwork Jeans

Velvet Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
ViBi Velvet Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

Large Tote
Bevza Large Tote

Her gauzy black button-up is a favorite on the official Kate Holmes street style lineup. She wore the same style in late August—twice, in fact. The first sighting came on Aug. 20, when the Dawson's Creek star tucked the sheer top into a pair of black trousers. She accessorized the look with burgundy Mansur Gavriel ballet flats, Vada sunglasses, and her favorite camel calfskin tote bag from Khaite.

Katie Holmes wearing a sheer black shirt, black trousers, and burgundy ballet flats in New York City August 2024

Holmes tucked her black button-up into black trousers, with burgundy ballet flats.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

The following week, on Aug. 29, she wore the shirt again with $1,050 Miu Miu buckled ballerina flats, tapered khaki trousers, oval tortoise shell sunglasses, and the same Khaite tote.

katie holmes wears khaki pants and buckled balerina flats while out in new york city

Days later, the actor wore the same shirt with khaki pants.

(Image credit: Image Direct)

While I've yet to track down a perfect match for the shirt, this shirtdress from Trovata is incredibly similar, right down to the piping and pin-tuck detailing on the bib. You won't even need a pair of crazy pants to complete the look.

Olive Dress Black Poplin
Trovata Olive Dress Black Poplin

Topics
Katie Holmes
Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸