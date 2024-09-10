New York City might be in the thick of fashion week, but Katie Holmes isn't letting up on her daily street-style streak.

The actress kicked off her Monday morning on Sept. 9 with a casual stroll around Manhattan, as always. This time, she sprinkled her effortless street-style magic on three of fall 2024's hottest trends, ending up with an unexpected but super-chic pairing involving classic ballet flats and a souped-up barn jacket.

Katie Holmes puts her twist on the barn jacket trend in New York City. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Holmes's look for the day featured a bright red barn jacket that was oversized in all the right places, adorned with large pockets and zipper detailing. She layered the slouchy style—which resembled a barn jacket she wore in May—to contrast her all-black outfit. Underneath, she wore a simple black tee with straight, high-waisted trousers.

The Dawson's Creek alum is all for a comfy shoe—she's been swapping between pairs of rising "It" sneakers and dainty designer flats all summer long. But Holmes is getting as much use out of her classic ballet flats collection as possible just days away from the official start of fall. For the occasion, she styled her look with sleek black leather flats and brown tortoise sunglasses.

She also carried an XXL cream canvas tote stuffed to the brim with clothes over her shoulders. Of all the trendy maxi bags she's carried, this has to be the largest one she's ever stepped out with.

Holmes never compromises her personal style amidst a seasonal change, and her latest outfit proves to incorporate the perfect transitional cues, like light layers, with comfort. Nothing says "Katie" more than a chic blend of relaxed silhouettes—her baggy jacket, wide pants, cute shoes, and a super large bag to tie the look together.