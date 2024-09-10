Katie Holmes Pairs Classic Ballet Flats With a Bright Red Twist on the Barn Jacket Trend
A very "Katie" outfit gets a fall revamp.
New York City might be in the thick of fashion week, but Katie Holmes isn't letting up on her daily street-style streak.
The actress kicked off her Monday morning on Sept. 9 with a casual stroll around Manhattan, as always. This time, she sprinkled her effortless street-style magic on three of fall 2024's hottest trends, ending up with an unexpected but super-chic pairing involving classic ballet flats and a souped-up barn jacket.
Holmes's look for the day featured a bright red barn jacket that was oversized in all the right places, adorned with large pockets and zipper detailing. She layered the slouchy style—which resembled a barn jacket she wore in May—to contrast her all-black outfit. Underneath, she wore a simple black tee with straight, high-waisted trousers.
The Dawson's Creek alum is all for a comfy shoe—she's been swapping between pairs of rising "It" sneakers and dainty designer flats all summer long. But Holmes is getting as much use out of her classic ballet flats collection as possible just days away from the official start of fall. For the occasion, she styled her look with sleek black leather flats and brown tortoise sunglasses.
She also carried an XXL cream canvas tote stuffed to the brim with clothes over her shoulders. Of all the trendy maxi bags she's carried, this has to be the largest one she's ever stepped out with.
Holmes never compromises her personal style amidst a seasonal change, and her latest outfit proves to incorporate the perfect transitional cues, like light layers, with comfort. Nothing says "Katie" more than a chic blend of relaxed silhouettes—her baggy jacket, wide pants, cute shoes, and a super large bag to tie the look together.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Margot Robbie and Her Baby Bump Finally Made Their Red Carpet Debut
The pregnant actor was truly glowing in a skintight dress.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Halle Berry Says Beauty Is a "Hollow Win" and Is Embracing Aging Instead
"So when that starts to go, maybe for the first time in my life, people will focus on the other aspects of me that I think are way more interesting."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Halle Berry Wears a Sculpture Instead of a Top on the Cover of 'Marie Claire'
This piece could belong in a museum.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Margot Robbie and Her Baby Bump Make Their Red Carpet Debut in a Skintight Maternity Mini Dress
The pregnant actor was truly glowing in a skintight dress.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Karlie Kloss Gives the Matching Set Trend Her Plaid Stamp of Approval
And still available to shop.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez's Toronto International Film Festival Red Carpet Gown Subverts the Rosette Trend
She tried gothic glam for the 'Emilia Pérez' premiere.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Nina Dobrev's Carolina Herrera Matching Set Is More Than Chic—It's a Sign of Her Style Reset
The actress is emerging from a "cocoon" after a serious surgery.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber Pairs a $2,950 Celine Bag With a Classic 2000s Shoe Style
She paired it with some library-chic essentials.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift Wears $8,820-Worth of Iconic Gucci Pieces for New York City Double Date Night
The pop star hit the town in a '60s-esque mini dress from the Italian fashion house.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Selena Gomez's Billionaire Style Era Begins With Two Little Black Dresses and $18,000 Earrings
Featuring a little black dress and $18,000 earrings.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
This New York Fashion Week, Athletes Are Scoring All the Front Row Style Points
The Olympics ended last month, but NYFW is keeping sports stars busy.
By Julia Gray Published