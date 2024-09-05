Katie Holmes Test-Drives the Drop Waist Dress Trend Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle Adore
She took the low-slung look to a New York Fashion Week party.
It's not every day that Katie Holmes turns a late-night sidewalk into a runway. Whether she's spotted in skinny jeans and an exposed bra or punk-rock Miu Miu ballerinas, she's usually making fashion statements in broad daylight. But with New York Fashion Week officially underway, the actress is switching up her routine and her wardrobe. And, she's doing it with an assist from a Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle-approved fall trend: the drop-waist dress.
Katie Holmes was one of many A-listers in attendance at Barneys's limited-time pop-up opening on Tuesday, September 3. She joined a range of stars at the Elizabeth Street Garden celebration, including Teyana Taylor, Emily Ratajkowski, Ella Emhoff, and more.
There, the Dawson's Creek star donned a black drop-waisted dress from the London-based brand TOVE, most likey pulled by stylist Brie Welch. The strapless silhouette, priced at $732, featured bunched pleats at the bust, contrasting smooth panels at the bodice, and a low-slung maxi skirt.
Holmes went minimal with her accessories. Instead of trying fall's biggest jewelry trend like Dakota Johnson—a chunky, oversize pendant necklace—she opted for simple, pointed slingback kitten heels and a sleek leather crossbody bag.
Holmes isn't the only celebrity bringing out the retro-inspired style for the end of summer. Fellow stars from Meghan Markle to Taylor Swift have all taken drop waist dresses for a spin, in versions by St. Agni and Vivienne Westwood, respectively.
While drop waist dresses rose to fame this summer, make no mistake: the drop waist look, both in skirt and dress form, is here to stay in the coming months and years ahead. It's subtly structured, yet comfortable, and with styling options through the roof. For a casual day out, they pair easily with dainty and equally trendy ballet flats or tiny heels. As temperatures cool, they're perfect with heeled boots (and added layers of cozy knits).
Take the drop waist look into fall and shop similar styles inspired by Katie Holmes below.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop Drop Waist Dresses Inspired by Katie Holmes
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Fashion's Next Favorite Ugly Shoe Is Already Here
Proenza Schouler and Sorel are joining forces this fall.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Dakota Johnson Says Bigger Pendants Really Are Better
The star wore a true statement necklace to kick off fashion week.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Has the Most Colorful Take on Revenge Dressing
It's very J.Lo of her.
By India Roby Published
-
Dakota Johnson Wears a Supersized Take on Fall 2024's Biggest Jewelry Trend
The star wore a true statement necklace to kick off fashion week.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Replaces Her Trusty Hermès Birkin With an Unexpectedly Colorful Custom Bag
It's very J.Lo of her.
By India Roby Published
-
Katie Holmes Time Travels to 2010 in a Divisive Fall Denim Trend and Exposed Bra Top
Three divisive trends all in one look.
By India Roby Published
-
Lady Gaga Is Ahead of Fall 2024's Little Hat Trend
The star wore an asymmetrical beret at the Venice Film Festival.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Alexa Chung's Madewell Collaboration Is Refreshingly Anti-Fall Trends
Her It girl staples are the same now as they were in 2014.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Hailey Bieber Enters Her "Mom" Jewelry Era With a New Diamond Ring
She's honoring her baby boy with her signature style.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Katie Holmes's New Favorite Denim Trend Is More Polarizing Than Skinny Jeans
She's worn it twice in just under a week.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Return to Los Angeles Wearing Matching Basic White Tank Tops
The duo practically wore the same outfit in their first joint sighting back in the States.
By India Roby Published