It's not every day that Katie Holmes turns a late-night sidewalk into a runway. Whether she's spotted in skinny jeans and an exposed bra or punk-rock Miu Miu ballerinas, she's usually making fashion statements in broad daylight. But with New York Fashion Week officially underway, the actress is switching up her routine and her wardrobe. And, she's doing it with an assist from a Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle-approved fall trend: the drop-waist dress.

Katie Holmes was one of many A-listers in attendance at Barneys's limited-time pop-up opening on Tuesday, September 3. She joined a range of stars at the Elizabeth Street Garden celebration, including Teyana Taylor, Emily Ratajkowski, Ella Emhoff, and more.

Katie Holmes tapped the 2024's biggest drop waist trend at Barneys's limited-edition pop-up ahead of New York Fashion Week. (Image credit: Splash)

There, the Dawson's Creek star donned a black drop-waisted dress from the London-based brand TOVE, most likey pulled by stylist Brie Welch. The strapless silhouette, priced at $732, featured bunched pleats at the bust, contrasting smooth panels at the bodice, and a low-slung maxi skirt.

Holmes went minimal with her accessories. Instead of trying fall's biggest jewelry trend like Dakota Johnson—a chunky, oversize pendant necklace—she opted for simple, pointed slingback kitten heels and a sleek leather crossbody bag.

At the event, Katie Holmes wore a strapless, black TOVE gown with a pair of pointed kitten heels. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Holmes isn't the only celebrity bringing out the retro-inspired style for the end of summer. Fellow stars from Meghan Markle to Taylor Swift have all taken drop waist dresses for a spin, in versions by St. Agni and Vivienne Westwood, respectively.

While drop waist dresses rose to fame this summer, make no mistake: the drop waist look, both in skirt and dress form, is here to stay in the coming months and years ahead. It's subtly structured, yet comfortable, and with styling options through the roof. For a casual day out, they pair easily with dainty and equally trendy ballet flats or tiny heels. As temperatures cool, they're perfect with heeled boots (and added layers of cozy knits).

Take the drop waist look into fall and shop similar styles inspired by Katie Holmes below.

