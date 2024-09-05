Katie Holmes Test-Drives the Drop Waist Dress Trend Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle Adore

She took the low-slung look to a New York Fashion Week party.

Katie Holmes wearing a strapless black drop waist dress from TOVE at the Barneys limited-edition pop-up ahead of New York Fashion Week in New York City September 2024
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
India Roby
By
published
in News

It's not every day that Katie Holmes turns a late-night sidewalk into a runway. Whether she's spotted in skinny jeans and an exposed bra or punk-rock Miu Miu ballerinas, she's usually making fashion statements in broad daylight. But with New York Fashion Week officially underway, the actress is switching up her routine and her wardrobe. And, she's doing it with an assist from a Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle-approved fall trend: the drop-waist dress.

Katie Holmes was one of many A-listers in attendance at Barneys's limited-time pop-up opening on Tuesday, September 3. She joined a range of stars at the Elizabeth Street Garden celebration, including Teyana Taylor, Emily Ratajkowski, Ella Emhoff, and more.

Katie Holmes wearing a strapless black drop waist dress from TOVE at the Barneys limited-edition pop-up ahead of New York Fashion Week in New York City September 2024

Katie Holmes tapped the 2024's biggest drop waist trend at Barneys's limited-edition pop-up ahead of New York Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Splash)

There, the Dawson's Creek star donned a black drop-waisted dress from the London-based brand TOVE, most likey pulled by stylist Brie Welch. The strapless silhouette, priced at $732, featured bunched pleats at the bust, contrasting smooth panels at the bodice, and a low-slung maxi skirt.

Lauryn Dress Black
TOVE Lauryn Dress Black

Holmes went minimal with her accessories. Instead of trying fall's biggest jewelry trend like Dakota Johnson—a chunky, oversize pendant necklace—she opted for simple, pointed slingback kitten heels and a sleek leather crossbody bag.

Katie Holmes wearing a strapless black drop waist dress from TOVE at the Barneys limited-edition pop-up ahead of New York Fashion Week in New York City September 2024

At the event, Katie Holmes wore a strapless, black TOVE gown with a pair of pointed kitten heels.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bianka Sling Back
Sam Edelman Bianka Sling Back

Leather Camera Crossbody Bag
AllSaints Leather Camera Crossbody Bag

Holmes isn't the only celebrity bringing out the retro-inspired style for the end of summer. Fellow stars from Meghan Markle to Taylor Swift have all taken drop waist dresses for a spin, in versions by St. Agni and Vivienne Westwood, respectively.

While drop waist dresses rose to fame this summer, make no mistake: the drop waist look, both in skirt and dress form, is here to stay in the coming months and years ahead. It's subtly structured, yet comfortable, and with styling options through the roof. For a casual day out, they pair easily with dainty and equally trendy ballet flats or tiny heels. As temperatures cool, they're perfect with heeled boots (and added layers of cozy knits).

Take the drop waist look into fall and shop similar styles inspired by Katie Holmes below.

Shop Drop Waist Dresses Inspired by Katie Holmes

Lola Dress
Never Fully Dressed Lola Dress

Milan Midi
free-est Milan Midi Dress

Strapless Dress
St. Agni Strapless Dress

Topics
Katie Holmes
India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.

India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural DigestNYLONHighsnobietyHarper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸