Katie Holmes Re-Wears Her Favorite Ballet Flats and Endorses Comfort as a Key Shoe Trend

If there's one thing Katie loves, it's an easy, pain-free shoe.

Katie Holmes wearing a beige linen shirt, straight jeans, and Mansur Gavriel purple ballet flats in New York City August 2024
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Katie Holmes officially entered a new era as a "college mom," but she's still the same "bustling downtown mom" at heart. After helping her daughter, Suri, move into the dorms at Carnegie Melon over the weekend, Holmes is carrying on business as usual with her street style—and in her best ballet flats that don't scrimp on comfort.

On Monday, August 19, Katie Holmes stepped out for an afternoon stroll in Manhattan. She was photographed wearing an oversized linen button-up shirt with the sleeves loosely rolled up at the elbow. She effortlessly tucked the front of her top into a pair of straight, front-seamed jeans, elevating the overall feel of her casual look with a subtle '70s hint.

Katie Holmes wearing a beige linen shirt, straight jeans, and Mansur Gavriel purple ballet flats in New York City August 2024

Katie Holmes takes her plum-colored Mansur Gavriel ballet flats on a stroll around New York City yet again.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

The Dawson's Creek alum brought out her go-to accessory silhouettes for the occasion, including a faded gray vintage baseball cap and large burgundy sunglasses. She also wore a stack of beaded white necklaces and carried a tan leather maxi tote bag on her shoulder.

Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Favorite Daughter Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt

70's Cuffed Crop Straight
Frame '70 Cuffed Crop Straight Jeans

A further scan of Holmes's outfit also revealed a standout silhouette: a pair of square-toed Mansur Gavriel ballerina flats in a deep plum colorway. The dainty shoes, retailing at $395, feature a tiny adjustable bow string at the front.

Pebbled Effect Shopper Bag
Mango Pebbled Effect Shopper Bag

Dad Hat
John Elliot Dad Hat

Tom Ford Kaya Square Sunglasses
Tom Ford Kaya Beveled Acetate Square Sunglasses

Holmes's Mansur Gavriel ballet flats have been making a recurring cameo in her summer street style all summer long. She's taken the sleek silhouette with her on a journey throughout New York City, most recently to the Upper West Side. While the actress is a certified "lazy girl" in her every day, she occasionally switches things up on the style front. For instance, in her latest outing, she swapped out her slouchy shirts and favorite wide-leg bottoms. Instead, Holmes paired her ballet flats—2024's top shoe trend—with a coordinating Bali-inspired floral top and skirt set from Faithfull the Brand.

Square Toe Ballerina - Plum
Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballerina Flats

The burgundy shoes were also part of her spring outfit formula. At the beginning of May, the actress was seen running errands in a blue pinstriped shirt styled with wide-leg jeans and a suede bomber jacket by Mango. Her accessories for the day included a black Saint Laurent purse, matching sunglasses, and, of course, the Mansur Gavriel flats.

When it comes to shoes, Katie Holmes has made it clear that she prefers to run around the city in comfort and style. She's spent most of the season testing out new It sneakers and even fisherman sandals. But ultimately, her affinity for flats in every variation—whether they're mesh or Mary Janes—takes the crown in her warm-weather fashion streak. Holmes's is always tuned into underrated, accessible styles to shop, and for less than $400, you, too, can easily get your hands on a pair of ballet flats that can easily take you from summer to fall.

Shop Katie Holmes's Purple Ballet Flats

Carla Flat
27 EDIT Naturalizer Carla Flats

Tabi Ballerina Flats
Maison Margiela Tabi Ballerina Flats

Luna Calfskin Ballerina Flats
Le Monde Beryl Luna Calfskin Ballerina Flats

Topics
Katie Holmes
India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.

India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural DigestNYLONHighsnobietyHarper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.

Latest
