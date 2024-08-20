Katie Holmes officially entered a new era as a "college mom," but she's still the same "bustling downtown mom" at heart. After helping her daughter, Suri, move into the dorms at Carnegie Melon over the weekend, Holmes is carrying on business as usual with her street style—and in her best ballet flats that don't scrimp on comfort.

On Monday, August 19, Katie Holmes stepped out for an afternoon stroll in Manhattan. She was photographed wearing an oversized linen button-up shirt with the sleeves loosely rolled up at the elbow. She effortlessly tucked the front of her top into a pair of straight, front-seamed jeans, elevating the overall feel of her casual look with a subtle '70s hint.

Katie Holmes takes her plum-colored Mansur Gavriel ballet flats on a stroll around New York City yet again. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

The Dawson's Creek alum brought out her go-to accessory silhouettes for the occasion, including a faded gray vintage baseball cap and large burgundy sunglasses. She also wore a stack of beaded white necklaces and carried a tan leather maxi tote bag on her shoulder.

Favorite Daughter Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt $158 at Nordstrom

Frame '70 Cuffed Crop Straight Jeans $167 at Revolve

A further scan of Holmes's outfit also revealed a standout silhouette: a pair of square-toed Mansur Gavriel ballerina flats in a deep plum colorway. The dainty shoes, retailing at $395, feature a tiny adjustable bow string at the front.

Mango Pebbled Effect Shopper Bag $50 at Mango

Tom Ford Kaya Beveled Acetate Square Sunglasses $455 at Neiman Marcus

Holmes's Mansur Gavriel ballet flats have been making a recurring cameo in her summer street style all summer long. She's taken the sleek silhouette with her on a journey throughout New York City, most recently to the Upper West Side. While the actress is a certified "lazy girl" in her every day, she occasionally switches things up on the style front. For instance, in her latest outing, she swapped out her slouchy shirts and favorite wide-leg bottoms. Instead, Holmes paired her ballet flats—2024's top shoe trend—with a coordinating Bali-inspired floral top and skirt set from Faithfull the Brand.

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballerina Flats $215 at Mansur Gavriel

The burgundy shoes were also part of her spring outfit formula. At the beginning of May, the actress was seen running errands in a blue pinstriped shirt styled with wide-leg jeans and a suede bomber jacket by Mango. Her accessories for the day included a black Saint Laurent purse, matching sunglasses, and, of course, the Mansur Gavriel flats.

When it comes to shoes, Katie Holmes has made it clear that she prefers to run around the city in comfort and style. She's spent most of the season testing out new It sneakers and even fisherman sandals. But ultimately, her affinity for flats in every variation—whether they're mesh or Mary Janes—takes the crown in her warm-weather fashion streak. Holmes's is always tuned into underrated, accessible styles to shop, and for less than $400, you, too, can easily get your hands on a pair of ballet flats that can easily take you from summer to fall.

Shop Katie Holmes's Purple Ballet Flats

27 EDIT Naturalizer Carla Flats $110 at Nordstrom

Maison Margiela Tabi Ballerina Flats $890 at Shopbop