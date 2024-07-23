Katie Holmes can turn out a red carpet look. She can transform into a high-fashion glamazon for Paris Fashion Week. But where the style icon really shines is the street. Holmes's off-duty looks are simple, frill-free, and undeniably chic.

Yesterday, July 22, Katie Holmes was spotted in one of her classic, anti-trend summer outfit formulas: a black tee shirt, loose white khakis, leather ballet flats, and a big bag. Her trousers were an under-$100 find from Banana Republic, while her accessories dipped into outfits past—specifically, through her beloved Madewell tote bag and black Mansur Gavriel ballet flats.

Katie Holmes wears one of her classic outfit formulas, white wide-leg pants and a relaxed tee. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote in Leather $178 at Madewell

Mansur Gavriel Dream Ballerina Flat $395 at Nordstrom

Holmes has worn different versions of this outfit throughout the summer. Back in June, she donned a travel outfit consisting of a relaxed yellow tee, white wide-leg jeans, a canvas weekender bag with leather trim, and dainty black cap-toe ballet flats.

The actress loves a pair of flats, but her baseball cap collection has really been the star of her summer street style. Yesterday's look included an almost-distressed, grey acid-wash denim cap that read, "Canyons," in large green font. Last week, she dressed down a tropical matching set with a royal blue Gap x Dôen baseball cap and flats, re-contextualizing her vacation-ready outfit in the city.

Last week, Holmes re-contextualized a vacation-ready outfit while walking around the Upper West Side. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Earlier this month, she ran errands in an outfit that endorsed summer's big shirt trend truly embodied the term "dad hat"—an oversized half-buttoned button-up with mustard yellow and white stripes, high-waisted denim shorts, brown fisherman sandals, and a black Tribeca Film Festival dad hat.

Holmes is an unapologetic, self-proclaimed outfit repeater, so it's no surprise that—aside from a few formal moments, in head-to-toe sheer Chanel and an ethereal boho maxi dress—her summer wardrobe has some strong motifs. "I don't like to have a lot of stuff," she told Marie Claire in May, wearing a casual T-shirt and baggy jeans. "I just like to be able to have pieces that I like and that are just normal, you know?"

