Katie Holmes Remixed Her Foolproof Outfit Formula with a New Piece—And It Worked

One thing about Katie Holmes: She knows the power of a good coat. The right outerwear can turn your sweats into a street style moment or enhance a chic night-out look, and Holmes has proved that on numerous occasions. The stylish celebrity has gravitated to one outerwear piece in particular—The Frankie Shop's Gaia Coat—and it's quickly become one of her signatures this winter. That is, until she stepped out in another covetable coat this past weekend.
While out and about in NYC, Holmes sported a black and white bouclé plaid coat that's a similar silhouette to her beloved camel coat. While we aren't saying Holmes is stowing away her Gaia coat for good, this patterned look might be a worthy switchup. The coat in question is the SMYTHE Crombie Coat (and it's currently in stock!). In the throes of a New York City winter, perhaps Holmes was in search of the perfect patterned coat to add to her capsule wardrobe.
The different coat didn't stop Holmes from utilizing one of her favorite fashion hacks: the sweatpants and big coat combination. As we noted earlier, the right coat can make even sweats look effortlessly cool. Holmes previously paired grey sweatpants (much like the ones she recently sported) with her camel coat and her unyielding Adidas Sambas.
When an outfit formula works, it works, and Holmes has proved that sometimes switching up just one piece can bring your staple look to the next level.
If you're looking to try out Holmes' fashion hack for yourself, it's easy! Start out with a pair of grey sweatpants (a cross-generation closet staple) and a cozy sweater. Of course, you'll need to throw on your Adidas Sambas or any comfortable sneaker of your choosing.
Next up: The coat. Will you opt for Holmes' classic camel coat? Or a patterned piece, like the black and white option she wears here? After you make your choice—voila! You've mastered the art of effortlessly cool dressing, and Katie Holmes is the one to thank.
Shop Katie Holmes' Coat
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
