Katie Holmes Pairs Her Quilted Fall Jacket With the $35 Canvas Tote I Take Everywhere
Hers is chicly embroidered with her initials.
There was once a time when an affinity for barrel-leg jeans was all my closet had in common with Our Town star Katie Holmes's. Now, fall has officially started, and the reigning queen of casual street style has deemed one of my all-time favorite canvas bags worthy of her famed New York City strolls.
Holmes embraced the second official day of fall's chill on Monday, Sept. 23, layering a quilted jacket by Marfa Stance over a pair of Rachel Comey jeans. But the pièce de résistance in this editor's eyes was her monogrammed Land's End tote, which currently retails for just under $35.
Holmes's Monday morning tote bag is one I'm all-too-familiar with. Canvas totes—sometimes embroidered with my initials, other times with a cheeky acronym—have been a staple in my wardrobe since high school. I've carried bags like hers to beach days and first days of classes; I also have a version I use as a laptop tote for work. (It's embroidered with "scooped," for fellow journalists out there.) Yet another of my canvas totes goes everywhere I go, as my preferred bag to perch on top of my roller carry-on bag at the airport. I'm not the only professional fashion person who's a fan: Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike also has a few zip-top versions she swaps in and out with her work outfits.
Naturally, I understand exactly why Holmes would carry a bag like this. It's unpretentious and personal. It has some New England charm to share with her barn jacket, but it can also pair with a confectionary Simone Rocha dress or an athleisure-y gym outfit. It's lightweight. It's easy to clean. It's not going to look dated in a few seasons like so many It bags.
It used to be that Holmes only left her downtown apartment with a more minimal Madewell bag or a capacious style by Mansur Gavriel. Those of us who've carried a personalized canvas tote all along know they can compete with Holmes's old favorites in terms of quality, storage space, and style.
Now that she's caught on to this preppy staple's all-around appeal, what's next? Equestrian boots and plaid skirts, I hope.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Lyle and Erik Menendez Will Share What "Hasn’t Been Told" in Netflix Documentary 'The Menendez Brothers'
The convicted murders speak on their case from prison in the new doc, which premieres just weeks after 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Fall's Most Colorful Makeup Trend Is Also Crazy Easy to Apply
Get ready for bright mascaras.
By Iman Balagam Published
-
Giddy Up: Beyoncé Has a Levi's Collection in the Works
Here's what we know so far.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Saddle Up: A Beyoncé x Levi's Collaboration Is Imminent
Here's what we know so far.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Victoria Beckham and Her $82,500 Birkin Bag Are the Epitome of Posh at Paris Fashion Week
She's still as posh as ever.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kendall Jenner Elevates Her Minimalist Blazer-and-Jeans Outfit Formula for Paris Fashion Week
The model is equal parts French girl and '90s muse.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Bella Hadid Styles Effortless French Girl Staples, a Trench Coat and Biker Boots, at Paris Fashion Week
It sure looks like she's about to return to the runway.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Coordinate Fall Plaid Mini Skirts and Trench Coats for a New York Girls' Night
They matched for a night out in New York.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Gigi Hadid Casually Reveals Her Mom Style Involves Camo Print and Trucker Hats
With help from cozy textures and playful prints.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Picks a Flower-Covered Sheer Bra and $4,700 Suede Bag for Gucci's Front Row
The 'Twisters' star is referencing herself in the front row.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
On 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' Holy High-Low Outfits
The cast of Hulu's breakout series pair their Goyard with Zara and Forever21.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated