Katie Holmes took a three-week hiatus from her daily street style strolls after fashion month, but I'm pleased to say the Broadway star has at last returned to her duties.

On Feb. 27, the Dawson's Creek alum stepped out in New York City for an afternoon stroll featuring her signature outfit formula: a cozy sweatshirt, barrel-leg pants, a great sneaker, and a tote bag.

Her casual errand-running ensemble starts with a gray crewneck as her not-so-simple base layer. Finding a pullover that offers the right amount of blousy-ness is harder than you might think: Kaia Gerber is a big fan of Skims Classic Crewneck in Heather Gray, and wore it on at least two separate occasions—a Community Goods matcha run and a post-breakup spa day—in January alone. The sweatshirt Holmes is wearing here, however, seems to be a bit darker and thinner, like the Nova Crew from AG Jeans. In a stroke of styling genius, she accessorized the staple piece with a navy blue and white printed neckerchief tied around her neck, Brooklyn cool-girl style.

Katie Holmes accessorizes her gray crewneck sweatshirt with a navy neckerchief, black pants, and white sneakers. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Although denim will always be her first love, Holmes gave her beloved barrel-leg jeans a break in favor of a black pull-on style in the same silhouette. She topped them off with white sneakers, a black leather tote bag, and black oversized sunglasses from Isabel Marant. I would call it further proof that boho-chic is back, but I have a feeling Holmes never stopped wearing the nostalgic French brand in the first place.

Let her look serve as a reminder of a styling hack that Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike also swears by. Any piece in your wardrobe can be made to feel fresh again with a little extra accessorizing—even a basic like a sweatshirt.

