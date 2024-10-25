Katie Holmes Can't Stop Wearing This $831 Bevza Tote Bag, and I'm Beginning to See Why
From work to errands to the gym, the 'Dawsons Creek' star has been carrying it everywhere she goes.
Katie Holmes has officially traded barrel-leg jeans for a new style hyperfixation, and I have to say: She cooked with this indie designer find. On Friday, Oct. 25, The Dawson's Creek star—who is currently enjoying a turn on Broadway in a revival of Our Town—covered her purple shirt and sweatpants with a black double-breasted wool coat to grab coffee on the way to the gym.
The star of this look, however, isn't her perfect fall coat. It's her slim white leather Bevza tote bag: the purse she can't seem to stop carrying. By my count, she's worn it at least six times with wine-red ballet flats, patchwork jeans, striped sweaters, pleated skirts, and more, easily making it her most-worn bag of the month.
After seeing Katie Holmes style it for so many different contexts, from work to errands and leisurely outings, I'm certainly beginning to see why it has a hold on her. For starters, this 100 percent leather design has something very few tote bags have in this day and age: long, narrow-yet-sturdy straps that are fully adjustable. It also features a decorative brass spikelet that basically functions as a built-in piece of jewelry. The color is not a true white so much a dusty ivory, meaning the scuffs and grime it will necessarily pick up as it's worn around New York City will all but blend in. And crucially, it has a magnetic clasp to keep the chaos of your bag safely contained.
Holmes further accessorized the look with brown gradient aviator sunglasses and a pair of Pony sneakers she was spotted wearing last week on a walk with her daughter, Suri Cruise. She styled the shoe a bit differently for that stroll, in a camel-colored longline coat and a gray sweatsuit. But even then, she wore the same Bevza tote and pilot sunglasses, which certainly look a bit like Ray Bans from afar.
I've yet to track down the exact black coat she's wearing, but within the last month, she's worn a butter yellow peacoat from Banana Republic and the aforementioned long brown jacket from The Frankie Shop. Both labels offer similar options in black wool, but COS also makes a solid substitution with a trendy standing collar that retails for less than $400—a steal by most standards.
The most delightful thing about Katie Holmes and her ever-rotating fall wardrobe is that, more often than not, she eschews lofty designer pulls in favor of relatively affordable pieces from the likes of La Ligne, Falconeri, Yuni Buffa, ViBi Venezia, A.P.C., and Aligne. I suppose that's what makes her such a formidable street style muse. Most of what she wears is actually achievable, instead of purely aspirational.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Gloria Steinem Honored as Inaugural Changemaker for The Shift
The iconic social activist celebrated the moment among friends, collaborators, and fellow honorees at a dinner in New York City.
By Neha Prakash Published
-
The Most Outrageous, Unexpected Images From Fashion Week
From robot dogs to rocket ships!
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
18 Rich-Looking Sweaters That Won't Cost You More Than $250
There's a find fit for every occasion.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Sophie Turner Supports Taylor Swift—and Adidas It-Sneakers—in My Go-To Errand Outfit
I've never related to the Queen of the North more.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna Serves Some Leg in a See-Through Sweater Dress and Dominatrix Thigh-High Boots
The pop star matched a see-through sweater to thigh-high boots.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Is So Brave for Styling $1,150 Bottega Veneta Sandals Into a Casual Concert Outfit
She's stronger than I am.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Match in Swoon-Worthy Burgundy Date Night Outfits
So this is love.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Zendaya Supports Tom Holland—and the Parachute Pants Trend—With a Subtle Nod to His New Beer Brand
The 'Challengers' star ran errands with a nod to her boyfriend's new brand.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Bella Hadid Fuels Up in Proenza x Sorel's Chunky Clogs After Pilates Class
The model took her black clogs for a spin in her Range Rover.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna Redefines Soccer Mom Style in a Rainbow-Bright Polo Dress and New Puma It-Sneakers
Her latest sporty-chic outfit is proof.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
How Ganni Moto Boots Became Street Style's Breakout Fall Shoe Trend
Ganni's boots are currently the hottest style of the season.
By Halie LeSavage Published