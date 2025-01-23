Kaia Gerber's Post-Breakup Spa Day Involves a Colorful Cashmere Scarf, Her Favorite Leggings, and Asics Sneakers

Kaia Gerber really is washing that man right out of her hair. Following her freshly announced split from Dune star Austin Butler, the model stepped out for a much-needed spa day in Los Angeles. I have to assume she was getting a massage because, well, who wouldn't need a massage after the month she's had? Or maybe she just wanted a pensive sit in the steam room.

On Jan. 21, the model left her spa sesh clad in her comfy breakup uniform. Per usual when she's running errands and/or headed to a workout, the Bottoms star built the look around black high-waisted leggings from Alo tucked into black Nike socks.

Kaia Gerber pairs a gray sweatshirt with black leggings, black Nike socks, and a bright green knit scarf. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

The book club founder also wore the same gray crewneck sweatshirt she was spotted wearing earlier this week. Like her leggings, I have a hunch the simple pullover is from Alo. Her Asics Gel 1130 sneakers, however, were instantly recognizable.

In a move reminiscent of Gigi Hadid's winter dopamine dressing in colorful cashmere, Gerber topped off the ensemble with a Kelly-green knit scarf, a high bun, and the black leather shopper she hasn't stopped wearing for months now: Paloma Wool's sold-out Philana tote bag. With cracked black leather for a broken-in look and a row of silver grommet details, it's easy to see why the 23-year-old is obsessed.

Paloma Wool Philana Tote Waitlist

Given how much she's been out and about in the last few weeks—as opposed to, say, rotting in bed—I'd say Kaia Gerber is healing from her breakup in record time. It's giving "girl who's going to be okay" and I can't wait to watch them awkwardly cross paths during award season. The best revenge is living well.