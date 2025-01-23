Kaia Gerber's Post-Breakup Spa Day Involves a Colorful Cashmere Scarf, Her Favorite Leggings, and Asics Sneakers
The model treated herself to some rest and relaxation in her comfy closet staples.
Kaia Gerber really is washing that man right out of her hair. Following her freshly announced split from Dune star Austin Butler, the model stepped out for a much-needed spa day in Los Angeles. I have to assume she was getting a massage because, well, who wouldn't need a massage after the month she's had? Or maybe she just wanted a pensive sit in the steam room.
On Jan. 21, the model left her spa sesh clad in her comfy breakup uniform. Per usual when she's running errands and/or headed to a workout, the Bottoms star built the look around black high-waisted leggings from Alo tucked into black Nike socks.
The book club founder also wore the same gray crewneck sweatshirt she was spotted wearing earlier this week. Like her leggings, I have a hunch the simple pullover is from Alo. Her Asics Gel 1130 sneakers, however, were instantly recognizable.
In a move reminiscent of Gigi Hadid's winter dopamine dressing in colorful cashmere, Gerber topped off the ensemble with a Kelly-green knit scarf, a high bun, and the black leather shopper she hasn't stopped wearing for months now: Paloma Wool's sold-out Philana tote bag. With cracked black leather for a broken-in look and a row of silver grommet details, it's easy to see why the 23-year-old is obsessed.
Given how much she's been out and about in the last few weeks—as opposed to, say, rotting in bed—I'd say Kaia Gerber is healing from her breakup in record time. It's giving "girl who's going to be okay" and I can't wait to watch them awkwardly cross paths during award season. The best revenge is living well.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Frame and Alix Earle Said Skinny Jeans Are Back for 2025
(Sorry.)
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Prince Harry Just Met the Cutest Fire Department Dogs Who Have Been Working Throughout the California Wildfires
The Duke of Sussex "boosted the morale" of firefighters and their pups in Salinas, California.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Mikey Madison Dresses for Her First Oscar Nomination in Leading Lady Fashion
The star looked every bit the winner in pastel Patou suiting.
By Hanna Lustig Published