Katie Holmes Bundles Up in a Beige Trench and Cable Knit with a Birkin Bag Twin
The 'Dawson's Creek' star took shelter from the downpour in the season's top coat trend.
Katie Holmes got caught in the rain on her way to work on Thursday, Nov. 21. The star arrived at Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City looking a bit damp but undaunted by the downpour ahead of her nightly turn as Mrs. Webb in the Broadway revival of Our Town.
Luckily, she wasn't completely without cover from the nasty weather. A true connoisseur of statement outerwear, the Dawson's Creek star bundled up in the season's top coat trend: a long beige trench that nearly fell to her ankles. Marie Claire's carefully curated list of the best trench coats includes heritage styles from Barbour and J.Crew and more contemporary interpretations of the silhouette from Tibi and The Frankie Shop, a brand Holmes has been sporting for years. Perhaps the closest match for the color and shape of her chosen trench, though, is an affordable water-repellant option from Mango. Still, it might be wise for Holmes to pick up a functional waterproof trench from the likes of Rains or Stutterheim should she need to brave the rain again this season.
The duster jacket's length perfectly matched that of her cropped barrel jeans from Nili Lotan. The actor cinched her cropped jeans with a black leather belt before slipping on a pair of stylishly worn-in black ankle boots. Her best accessory, though, was her beige Birkin look-alike: a Manu Atelier bag first she was first spotted carrying on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The exact taupe nubuck colorway she's carrying is sold-out, but tan and sand-colored calfskin versions are still available. Plus, this top-handle style just so happens to fit a 13-inch Macbook.
Holmes also used a leopard print umbrella and a distressed gray baseball cap to shield herself from the deluge, but the unsung hero of her outfit was the cream-colored cable knit sweater she wore as a base layer. Frankly, no drizzly day ensemble would be complete without a chunky knit, which is why I've gone ahead and found three of the coziest options on the market for you. So don't thank me when it saves your life in the dead of winter—thank Katie Holmes.
Shop Cable Knit Sweaters Inspired by Katie Holmes
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
PSA: You Can Own Five Tom Ford Fragrances for Just $48
I can't stop shopping early Black Friday deals.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Queen Camilla Forced to Back Out of Star-Studded Royal Event Due to "Lingering" Illness
Get well soon, Your Majesty.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Lily Collins Cozies Up to the Teddy Coat Trend in Adidas Sneakers and a Quirky Designer Baseball Cap
The star braved the cold to sign autographs in the coziest camel brown outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published