Katie Holmes got caught in the rain on her way to work on Thursday, Nov. 21. The star arrived at Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City looking a bit damp but undaunted by the downpour ahead of her nightly turn as Mrs. Webb in the Broadway revival of Our Town.

Luckily, she wasn't completely without cover from the nasty weather. A true connoisseur of statement outerwear, the Dawson's Creek star bundled up in the season's top coat trend: a long beige trench that nearly fell to her ankles. Marie Claire's carefully curated list of the best trench coats includes heritage styles from Barbour and J.Crew and more contemporary interpretations of the silhouette from Tibi and The Frankie Shop, a brand Holmes has been sporting for years. Perhaps the closest match for the color and shape of her chosen trench, though, is an affordable water-repellant option from Mango. Still, it might be wise for Holmes to pick up a functional waterproof trench from the likes of Rains or Stutterheim should she need to brave the rain again this season.

Katie Holmes heads to work in a long trench coat layered with a cable knit sweater and ankle jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Mango Angela Water Repellent Trench Coat $159.99 at Nordstrom

The duster jacket's length perfectly matched that of her cropped barrel jeans from Nili Lotan. The actor cinched her cropped jeans with a black leather belt before slipping on a pair of stylishly worn-in black ankle boots. Her best accessory, though, was her beige Birkin look-alike: a Manu Atelier bag first she was first spotted carrying on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The exact taupe nubuck colorway she's carrying is sold-out, but tan and sand-colored calfskin versions are still available. Plus, this top-handle style just so happens to fit a 13-inch Macbook.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 in Tan $745 at Manu Atelier

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 in Biscuit $745 at Manu Atelier

Holmes also used a leopard print umbrella and a distressed gray baseball cap to shield herself from the deluge, but the unsung hero of her outfit was the cream-colored cable knit sweater she wore as a base layer. Frankly, no drizzly day ensemble would be complete without a chunky knit, which is why I've gone ahead and found three of the coziest options on the market for you. So don't thank me when it saves your life in the dead of winter—thank Katie Holmes.

Shop Cable Knit Sweaters Inspired by Katie Holmes

Everlane The Cable Sweater in Everyday Cotton $90 at Everlane