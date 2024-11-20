Katie Holmes Accessorizes Her Blue-on-Blue Outfit with a Beige Birkin Look-alike

The star's latest ensemble features a designer bag swap paired with colorful wardrobe basics.

Katie Holmes wearing a button down shirt while walking with a birkin look-alike
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Katie Holmes never misses an opportunity to wear bright colors, from bubblegum pink and brat green to cherry red and burnt orange. And in an age where soft neutral hues like chocolate brown and butter yellow still reign supreme, I'm grateful for her service. Say what you will about Holmes and her somewhat chaotic personal style. This is a woman who has never been afraid to experiment with trends and take sartorial risks in abundance.

See the outfit she wore out and about in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 20, for instance. A study in shades of blue, the Dawson's Creek star chose a shiny teal slip skirt that almost perfectly matched her blue velvet friulane flats from Vibi Venezia. Although I've never seen her wear this particular style of slipper before, the Italian brand is also responsible for the handmade blue velvet Mary Janes she was previously spotted wearing in April.

Katie Holmes walking in new york city wearing a blue outfit

Katie Holmes took another of her signature walks on November 20, in a blue-on-blue outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Vibi Venezia Canaletto Velvet Slippers
Vibi Venezia Canaletto Velvet Slippers

Saagneta Skirt 14905 Gulf Coast
Samsøe Samsøe Saagneta Skirt in Gulf Coast

The subtly striped pattern of her velvet slippers carried over to her oversize light blue pinstripe button-up, which was layered atop a gray crewneck T-shirt. Her nails were painted a granite taupe shade reminiscent of Essie Chinchilly, but that's not the only place where the sandy hue recurs in this look.

At first glance, her mushroom-colored top-handle tote looked like a Birkin bag. But after some research, I've concluded it's probably a nubuck leather bag from Manu Atelier that just so happens to fit a 13-inch Macbook. The exact colorway she's carrying is sold-out, but a very similar vanilla calfskin version is still available.

Oversized Striped Poplin Shirt
Gant Oversized Striped Poplin Shirt

Le Cambon 35 Vanilla
Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Vanilla

Rich sapphire blue is already emerging as a top color trend for winter 2025, with the likes of Louis Vuitton, Ferragamo, Coperni, and Balenciaga sending the shade down the runway in the form of maxi dresses, leather totes, and bubble skirts. Holmes's blue-on-blue-on-blue ensemble is her way of tripling down on the trend. I suppose buzzy colors come and go, but some things—like Holmes's affinity for a great bag, regardless of the label—will never change.

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

