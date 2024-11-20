Katie Holmes Accessorizes Her Blue-on-Blue Outfit with a Beige Birkin Look-alike

Katie Holmes never misses an opportunity to wear bright colors, from bubblegum pink and brat green to cherry red and burnt orange. And in an age where soft neutral hues like chocolate brown and butter yellow still reign supreme, I'm grateful for her service. Say what you will about Holmes and her somewhat chaotic personal style. This is a woman who has never been afraid to experiment with trends and take sartorial risks in abundance.

See the outfit she wore out and about in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 20, for instance. A study in shades of blue, the Dawson's Creek star chose a shiny teal slip skirt that almost perfectly matched her blue velvet friulane flats from Vibi Venezia. Although I've never seen her wear this particular style of slipper before, the Italian brand is also responsible for the handmade blue velvet Mary Janes she was previously spotted wearing in April.

Katie Holmes took another of her signature walks on November 20, in a blue-on-blue outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The subtly striped pattern of her velvet slippers carried over to her oversize light blue pinstripe button-up, which was layered atop a gray crewneck T-shirt. Her nails were painted a granite taupe shade reminiscent of Essie Chinchilly, but that's not the only place where the sandy hue recurs in this look.

At first glance, her mushroom-colored top-handle tote looked like a Birkin bag. But after some research, I've concluded it's probably a nubuck leather bag from Manu Atelier that just so happens to fit a 13-inch Macbook. The exact colorway she's carrying is sold-out, but a very similar vanilla calfskin version is still available.

Rich sapphire blue is already emerging as a top color trend for winter 2025, with the likes of Louis Vuitton, Ferragamo, Coperni, and Balenciaga sending the shade down the runway in the form of maxi dresses, leather totes, and bubble skirts. Holmes's blue-on-blue-on-blue ensemble is her way of tripling down on the trend. I suppose buzzy colors come and go, but some things—like Holmes's affinity for a great bag, regardless of the label—will never change.

