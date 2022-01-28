Kendall Jenner's Favorite Yoga Pants Just Came Out in Brand-New Colors

If you're a loungewear nut like me, you've probably heard of celeb-favorite Alo Yoga. The brand has been championed by stars including Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Gigi Hadid, but their biggest fan is, without a doubt, Kendall Jenner. Alo's website even has a section devoted to Kendall Jenner's favorite looks.

Kendall is often spotted in their puffer jackets, lounge pants, crop tops, and Alo's signature yoga pants. In fact, she was spotted just yesterday donning their High-Waist Airlift Leggings. She favors the classic black pair, but Alo just released the pants in brand new colors that I, personally, think are stunning.

High-Waist Airlift Legging in Tile Blue $118 at aloyoga.com Incorporating this gentle shade of blue into your workout wardrobe is bound to have you feeling chic at the gym.

High-Waist Airlift Legging in Rust $118 at aloyoga.com This unique, metallic color really enhances these leggings' glossy fabric.

The yoga pants, along with all of Alo Yoga's activewear, are made from breathable, moisture-wicking material that's well-suited for workouts of any intensity. Their high-waisted design flatters all body types and pairs beautifully with Alo's myriad of sports bras and workout crops.

We also love Alo for their brand principles. All their collections are sweatshop-free, and their production standards have been awarded platinum certification from the Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production organization, which is the world's largest steward of ethical apparel production. Alo Yoga also practices sustainability by utilizing low-water days and powering their locations entirely through solar energy. Who knew that copying celeb fashion could be so good for the globe?

And if workout clothes aren't your thing, never fear! Along with the brand new leggings above, Alo Yoga also released a slew of new products that you can rock outside the gym. Check out some of our favorites below.

Ribbed Cinch Crop Long Sleeve $64 at aloyoga.com We love this fashionable, feminine take on activewear. Pair it with sweats or leggings for a laid back look, or with jeans to dress it up.

Everyday Full Zip Hoodie $98 at aloyoga.com This comfortable hoodie is sure to keep you warm in style. It also comes in a wide variety of neutral colors that'll carry you effortlessly through any season.

Everyday Beanie $58 at aloyoga.com Keep warm in style with this soft wool blend.

Vapor Legacy Plaid Bra $68 at aloyoga.com This bra provides just enough coverage to be paired with jeans or a skirt, or have it peeking out of an open top.

Legacy Plaid Varsity Tennis Skirt $72 at aloyoga.com We love the way this pairs with the matching bra. Wear it on the tennis skirt or out to lunch.

Solar Visor $42 at aloyoga.com Take a cue from the '80s with this bright, playful visor.