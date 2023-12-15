For every Khaite and The Row fashion girlie, there is her Rick Owens-loving counterpart. She wears all-black pieces that have a structural edge and pairs her Rick ‘fits with Margiela Tabis. She smells like an elusive fragrance that you just can’t quite pin down (it’s not a Byredo perfume, but it could be D.S. and Durga.) Both style archetypes are cool, no doubt, and appreciate the art of fashion just as much as they do its wearability. Some fashion folks even oscillate between both aesthetics: their looks are quiet luxury-inspired one moment, then dark and vampy at the next. In a black, grunge-y puffer coat and leggings, Kendall Jenner channeled a gothic aprés ski style that perfectly encapsulates the latter look.

Yesterday at the FWRD party in Aspen, we saw the retailer's creative director trade her penchant for minimalism for…well, more minimalism, just in Rick Owens form. Her outfit wasn’t necessarily groundbreaking, but it was surely a departure from Jenner’s usual rotation of sleek dresses and wardrobe basics.

To celebrate the opening of the FWRD pop-up in Aspen, Jenner styled a black Rick Owens puffer coat (the Tommywing Jacket, to be exact) that wasn’t your typical puffer coat. It has a glossy sheen texture, sleeves that stop right at her wrists, and a cinching detail at the waist, which gives the jacket a voluminous silhouette. In short, it was much more interesting to look at than a straightforward black puffer and became the centerpiece of Jenner's ensemble. The 28-year-old styled her jacket with Rick Owens' Carmen Pant, which had a glossy sheen and slit at the ankle, and created a structural silhouette alongside her almost peplum-like puffer. Peaking out of her bottoms' split hem were her suede pumps from The Row.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

She added no extra accessories or even carried a handbag, which also feels somewhat edgy for Jenner (she usually always has a Bottega Veneta clutch in hand). Is she in her Rick era? Only time will tell, but the look put a grunge and gothic spin on the typical Aprês ski attire.

This season’s outerwear trends leaned into the corresponding push for utilitarian and wearable pieces. Throughout the season, A-listers like Rihanna and Hailey Bieber have time and time again styled a version of a trench coat—whether it be in leather or classic khaki garbadine. Preppy tan wool coats have also been a staple amongst stars, and so, too, have brown bombers. But what’s missing from the pack is the once-loved puffer jacket. Could Kendall usher in the puffer renaissance? The odds are high. Last year, she kickstarted the bomber jacket trend in the ubiquitous trendy puffy Loewe bomber, and now, bomber jackets are a piece to have this season (fashion prepares for a few seasons ahead, after all.) Next year, perhaps brace yourself for the puffer renaissance and expect interesting takes on the traditional shape.

However, celebrity-induced trends aside, a nice puffer jacket is always worth having in your winter wardrobe. Maybe it’s not as stylish as others, but it does fend against inclement weather. If you’re dying to get your hands on Kendall's full Rick Owens outfit, we’ve added both the puffer and pants to shop below. A great investment puffer that isn’t $2,000, however, is the Aritzia Super Puff, which is a fraction of the price and known to lock in warmth. Gap also makes a similar style to Jenner’s look that is currently discounted. Shop away!

Shop Kendall Jenner's Edgy Outfit