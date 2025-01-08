Kendall Jenner Wraps Up in a $5,900 Cashmere Robe and Hailey Bieber's Investment Ballet Flats
If they're good enough for two It-girls, they're good enough for me.
One week into 2025, Kendall Jenner has made several compelling street-style cases for splurging on investment pieces from The Row. One day she wore a full low-key millionaire outfit by the label for errands; the next, she paired its slouchy clutch with a rising heel trend. But it's her latest outing to hotspot Sushi Park that made me most likely to hand over my credit card, because she doubled-down on a luxury ballet flat Hailey Bieber has also endorsed.
The models and business multi-hyphenates penciled in a second girls' night out in as many days on Jan. 7. It looked like a cozy-casual gossip session over sake and sushi, as evidenced by Jenner's statement piece for the evening: a lipstick red, $5,900 cashmere robe by The Row. Bieber also chose some opulent outerwear for the night, bundling up in a barn jacket-trench coat hybrid.
In most settings, a robe coat is a form of wearable emotional support accessory; a garment constructed for the sole purpose of cuddling up and laying low. Jenner's, on the other hand, was styled with finely-crafted pieces that were meant to be seen. (And her shade of red is hard to miss.) Exiting the restaurant, she was photographed with a spacious hobo bag, also by The Row, and relaxed black trousers.
Those two pieces also have price tags in the four-figure range and are no-doubt made with the time and care to deserve their value. Still, it's Jenner's ballet flats I'm most likely to shop.
The 818 Tequila founder completed her casual outfit with The Row's $820 leather ballet flats. I didn't have to imagine how many other ways they could be styled, because Hailey Bieber provided a template just days earlier. Her version came with a leather trench and a sold-out Saint Laurent bag, for a trip to Pilates on Jan. 5.
A litany of designer investment pieces only really work for one setting: a red carpet, an exclusive party in the Hamptons, a night at Sushi Park. These ballet flats apparently fit more than one dress code—and considering that they're classic black, they can match much more than the designer pieces in Jenner's wardrobe. This might finally be the buy that makes me a Row fanatic just like Kendall (and Hailey).
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
