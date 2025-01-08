One week into 2025, Kendall Jenner has made several compelling street-style cases for splurging on investment pieces from The Row. One day she wore a full low-key millionaire outfit by the label for errands; the next, she paired its slouchy clutch with a rising heel trend. But it's her latest outing to hotspot Sushi Park that made me most likely to hand over my credit card, because she doubled-down on a luxury ballet flat Hailey Bieber has also endorsed.

The models and business multi-hyphenates penciled in a second girls' night out in as many days on Jan. 7. It looked like a cozy-casual gossip session over sake and sushi, as evidenced by Jenner's statement piece for the evening: a lipstick red, $5,900 cashmere robe by The Row. Bieber also chose some opulent outerwear for the night, bundling up in a barn jacket-trench coat hybrid.

Kendall Jenner picked out The Row's $5,900 cashmere robe for dinner at Sushi Park on Jan. 7. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Row Ghali Belted Rib Towelling Robe $5,900 at Neiman Marcus

In most settings, a robe coat is a form of wearable emotional support accessory; a garment constructed for the sole purpose of cuddling up and laying low. Jenner's, on the other hand, was styled with finely-crafted pieces that were meant to be seen. (And her shade of red is hard to miss.) Exiting the restaurant, she was photographed with a spacious hobo bag, also by The Row, and relaxed black trousers.

Those two pieces also have price tags in the four-figure range and are no-doubt made with the time and care to deserve their value. Still, it's Jenner's ballet flats I'm most likely to shop.

The 818 Tequila founder completed her casual outfit with The Row's $820 leather ballet flats. I didn't have to imagine how many other ways they could be styled, because Hailey Bieber provided a template just days earlier. Her version came with a leather trench and a sold-out Saint Laurent bag, for a trip to Pilates on Jan. 5.

Jenner paired her luxurious robe coat with The Row's $820 ballet flats, which Hailey Bieber had worn just day before. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hailey Bieber wore the same ballet flats just two days earlier, on her way from a Pilates session with Lori Harvey. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Row Lambskin Band Ballerina Flats $820 at Bergdorf Goodman

The Row Nuance Shoulder Bag $1,990 at FWRD

A litany of designer investment pieces only really work for one setting: a red carpet, an exclusive party in the Hamptons, a night at Sushi Park. These ballet flats apparently fit more than one dress code—and considering that they're classic black, they can match much more than the designer pieces in Jenner's wardrobe. This might finally be the buy that makes me a Row fanatic just like Kendall (and Hailey).