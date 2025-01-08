For the last few months, fashion headlines have all been "barn jackets" this and "trench coats" that. After a full shopping season of this, the two generations-old outerwear trends have finally merged to create one Hailey Bieber-approved hybrid style to rule them all.

The jackets in question combine the trench's signature double-breasted buttons and light-weight canvas fabric with the contrast collar of the barn coat. Brands like Toeme and Ganni, which released a collection with Barbour in October, have leaned into the rustic mash-up, adopting the look for their own.

Considering Hollywood's endless fixation with all things quiet luxury, it's only natural that style stars have picked up this working class-turned-upper class trend. Bieber sported her version while out to dinner with Kendall Jenner last night.

Though Jenner dressed up in a cashmere robe and investment ballet flats for their Jan. 7 Sushi park date, Bieber went relaxed and neutral. The model wore an ankle-length trench coat, styled classically with straight-leg jeans and a white tee. Her topper tapped into this season's espresso color trend, boasting a rich, coffee color throughout. Its collar, however, was a lighter shade of milk chocolate and made of what looks to be suede.

Hailey Bieber wears a trench coat-barn jacket hybrid for dinner with Kendall Jenner. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Leaning into the laid-back look, Bieber styled her layered basics with oval, thick-frame eye glasses and a pair of ruched kitten heels, also in chocolate brown. Though her 'fit appears low-key at first glance, it actually costs a pretty penny. Her shoes alone sell for $990 at retail, hailing from the OG stealth wealth brand, The Row.

Given that both the barn jacket and the trench coat have been around for generations (I just received the latter in my grandmother's hand-me-downs), it's a safe bet that the trends will stick around for a while. In other words? It's time to invest in one of your own.

Shop Hailey Bieber's Barn Jacket-Trench Coat Hybrid

Mango Long Corduroy Collar Parka $149.99 at Mango

Alo Yoga Crinkle On the Move Trench $298 at Alo Yoga

Ganni X Barbour Waxed Trench Coat $775 at Ganni

