Hailey Bieber Tackles the Barn Jacket-Trench Coat Hybrid Trend for Dinner With Kendall Jenner
She combined winter's two biggest outerwear trends.
For the last few months, fashion headlines have all been "barn jackets" this and "trench coats" that. After a full shopping season of this, the two generations-old outerwear trends have finally merged to create one Hailey Bieber-approved hybrid style to rule them all.
The jackets in question combine the trench's signature double-breasted buttons and light-weight canvas fabric with the contrast collar of the barn coat. Brands like Toeme and Ganni, which released a collection with Barbour in October, have leaned into the rustic mash-up, adopting the look for their own.
Considering Hollywood's endless fixation with all things quiet luxury, it's only natural that style stars have picked up this working class-turned-upper class trend. Bieber sported her version while out to dinner with Kendall Jenner last night.
Though Jenner dressed up in a cashmere robe and investment ballet flats for their Jan. 7 Sushi park date, Bieber went relaxed and neutral. The model wore an ankle-length trench coat, styled classically with straight-leg jeans and a white tee. Her topper tapped into this season's espresso color trend, boasting a rich, coffee color throughout. Its collar, however, was a lighter shade of milk chocolate and made of what looks to be suede.
Leaning into the laid-back look, Bieber styled her layered basics with oval, thick-frame eye glasses and a pair of ruched kitten heels, also in chocolate brown. Though her 'fit appears low-key at first glance, it actually costs a pretty penny. Her shoes alone sell for $990 at retail, hailing from the OG stealth wealth brand, The Row.
Given that both the barn jacket and the trench coat have been around for generations (I just received the latter in my grandmother's hand-me-downs), it's a safe bet that the trends will stick around for a while. In other words? It's time to invest in one of your own.
Shop Hailey Bieber's Barn Jacket-Trench Coat Hybrid
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Kendall Jenner Levels Up Investment Ballet Flats With a $5,900 Robe
Cozy, comfortable, and quite expensive.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Kate Will Likely do This Before "Resetting" and Going Back to Regular Duties
Royal biographer Robert Hardman tells 'Marie Claire' that fans shouldn't expect Kate to go "back to 2023 levels" of appearances.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
25 Hidden Gems in Reformation’s Winter Sale That Will Refresh Your New Year Wardrobe
Classic staples like sweaters, denim, and jackets to start your wardrobe on the right foot.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Kendall Jenner Wraps Up in a $5,900 Cashmere Robe and Hailey Bieber's Investment Ballet Flats
Cozy, comfortable, and quite expensive.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Ariana Grande Pairs a Backless Dress and Loewe's $7,400 Beaded Squeeze Bag for Date Night With Ethan Slater
Her version is coated in beads.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Brings Her Favorite Mom-Friendly Bag Trend Into the New Year, Styling a Duster Coat With a Massive Clutch
Designer bags 🤝 diaper bags
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Selena Gomez Kicks Off Her Bridal Fashion Era With a $6,500 Wedding-Inspired Dress and "Love Affair" Pumps
She's all-in on the little white dress.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Shows Off the Sold-Out Saint Laurent Bag Every Fashion Girl Wants With a Leather Trench and $820 Ballet Flats by The Row
She snagged hers last fall.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Nails Millionaire Dressing With a Surprisingly Casual, $7,180 Outfit From The Row
Every piece is from The Row, of course.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Breaks Her Birkin Streak for a Classic Chanel Bag and Marilyn Monroe Fur Coat
Marilyn Monroe would have loved this outfit.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kate Hudson Honors Kate Winslet at the 2025 Golden Globes With a 'Titanic'-Inspired Diamond Necklace
Her heart did, in fact, go on.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published