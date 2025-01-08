Hailey Bieber Tackles the Barn Jacket-Trench Coat Hybrid Trend for Dinner With Kendall Jenner

She combined winter's two biggest outerwear trends.

hailey bieber wears a khaki outfit while out with husband justin
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

For the last few months, fashion headlines have all been "barn jackets" this and "trench coats" that. After a full shopping season of this, the two generations-old outerwear trends have finally merged to create one Hailey Bieber-approved hybrid style to rule them all.

The jackets in question combine the trench's signature double-breasted buttons and light-weight canvas fabric with the contrast collar of the barn coat. Brands like Toeme and Ganni, which released a collection with Barbour in October, have leaned into the rustic mash-up, adopting the look for their own.

Considering Hollywood's endless fixation with all things quiet luxury, it's only natural that style stars have picked up this working class-turned-upper class trend. Bieber sported her version while out to dinner with Kendall Jenner last night.

Though Jenner dressed up in a cashmere robe and investment ballet flats for their Jan. 7 Sushi park date, Bieber went relaxed and neutral. The model wore an ankle-length trench coat, styled classically with straight-leg jeans and a white tee. Her topper tapped into this season's espresso color trend, boasting a rich, coffee color throughout. Its collar, however, was a lighter shade of milk chocolate and made of what looks to be suede.

hailey bieber wears a brown trench coat and jeans while out to dinner with kendall jenner at sushi park on jan. 7

Hailey Bieber wears a trench coat-barn jacket hybrid for dinner with Kendall Jenner.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Leaning into the laid-back look, Bieber styled her layered basics with oval, thick-frame eye glasses and a pair of ruched kitten heels, also in chocolate brown. Though her 'fit appears low-key at first glance, it actually costs a pretty penny. Her shoes alone sell for $990 at retail, hailing from the OG stealth wealth brand, The Row.

Liisa Leather Pumps
The Row Liisa Leather Pumps

Given that both the barn jacket and the trench coat have been around for generations (I just received the latter in my grandmother's hand-me-downs), it's a safe bet that the trends will stick around for a while. In other words? It's time to invest in one of your own.

Shop Hailey Bieber's Barn Jacket-Trench Coat Hybrid

Long Corduroy Collar Parka - Women | Mango Usa
Mango Long Corduroy Collar Parka

High-Collar Trench Coat
& Other Stories High-Collar Trench Coat

Crinkle on the Move Trench - Espresso
Alo Yoga Crinkle On the Move Trench

Cassidy Cotton Jacket
Rag & Bone Cassidy Cotton Jacket

Ganni X Barbour Waxed Trench Coat
Ganni X Barbour Waxed Trench Coat

Country Coat Forest
Toteme Country Coat Forest

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

