Hailey Bieber Brings Her Favorite Mom-Friendly Bag Trend Into the New Year, Styling a Duster Coat With a Massive Clutch

Hailey Bieber is seen on June 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images))
Ever since Hailey Bieber officially joined the mom club last August, her bag trend endorsements have taken a turn for the gargantuan. After giving birth to her son Jack Blues, the model started shifting away from dainty micro bags, in favor of more spacious styles with plenty of room for Mom Stuff.

In recent months, Bieber has been spotted toting every matter of oversized designer bag. Last fall, she carried the Bottega Veneta Hop, the Balenciaga Rodeo, and the Loewe Flamingo (the large style, specifically). Her love of extra-large accessories reached new heights that October, when she showed off an enormous Goyard tote that positively dwarfed her. Bieber continued her streak weeks later, swapping her gym bag for another leather tote bag so huge, it could easily fit an entire pack of diapers—and then some.

More recently, Bieber has been glued to her leopard print Saint Laurent tote, having carried the $5,100 bag on several occasions (including her wedding anniversary). But last night, she ditched the calf hair creation for a more nondescript—but no less cavernous—clutch.

On Jan. 6, the model grabbed dinner with friends at celebrity favorite sushi spot, Nobu. She went hands-free, trading her usual shoulder bags for a simple leather clutch. For a hand-held style, the purse was remarkably capacious. It featured a jumbo shape and triangular body, for added room. It likely couldn't fit a whole package, but this baby could easily house a diaper or two.

Hailey Bieber bids farewell with a smile after an elegant dinner with friends at Nobu in Malibu on Jan. 6 2025.

Hailey Bieber hits Nobu with her favorite, mom-friendly bag trend in tow.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The rest of Bieber's evening 'fit was similarly oversized. She chose a pair of wide-leg pants and a dramatic, floor-length duster coat, all in black. She further emphasized the exaggerated silhouettes with a pair of teeny-tiny, wire-frame sunglasses—which looked microscopic by comparison.

Her outfit's final flourish was a simple pair of patent leather pumps. She broke the all-black color scheme, however, and chose a chocolate brown pair that touched on her favorite winter color trend.

Whether you're packing baby wipes or makeup wipes, I think we could all use a giant bag in our lives. Shop similar styles, ahead.

