Kim Kardashian Revives the Controversial Pantaboots in a New Naked Hue
Revenge dressing just got winterized.
Revenge dressing is a favorite pastime of scorned lovers across the globe. No matter a person's economic status, gender, or sexuality, the joy of making your ex regret losing you is a universal experience that truly unites us all.
As the most-fumbled woman in America, Kim Kardashian is well-practiced in this category. In fact, she's been dressing with vengeance for the past week now. The reality TV star touched down in New York City and promptly ran into her former boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on not one, but on two documented occasions. Thankfully, your girl was dressed and ready.
On Feb. 16, Kardashian attended Saturday Night Live's 50-Year Anniversary soiree, wearing a disco ball gown that was scandalous, even by her standards. The chainmail column dress was tight as they come, putting the star's famous curves on display for all to see (or, perhaps, one person specifically).
The night before, the two were found, yet again, at the same event—this time, Chris Rock's 60th birthday party. Since Kardashian went skin-tight and glamorous for SNL, she decided to go totally nude for the Feb. 15 event.
Kardashian revived one of her most polarizing looks, rolling up in a pantaboot bodysuit. The onesie stretched from toe to shoulder, like the chicest footie pajamas you've ever seen. Though the Kardashians star typically goes for all-black pairs, this time she switched up the color story, choosing a taupe style that mimicked her skin tone. At first glance, it gave the illusion that she was totally naked.
Perhaps to fight the bitter NYC cold—or maybe just to mitigate the naked look—Kardashian topped her one-piece with a luxurious fur coat in a similar shade of tan.
Though the pair ended their relationship on good terms—with Kardashian calling Davidson "such a good person," shortly after the split—I'd still hate to be Pete right now...
