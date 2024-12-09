Jennifer Lopez Expands Her Revenge Dress Collection in a Backless Sequin Cut-Out Gown

She also wore an engagement-style ring on her right hand.

jennifer lopez smiles in a black strapless dress on the red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Much like the revenge haircut, the revenge dress—its fashion counterpart—is a crucial step in getting over an ex. And thankfully for newly-separated Jennifer Lopez, she has a closetful at her disposal.

Her post-breakup wardrobe has consisted largely of cut-out gowns and naked dresses that fall squarely into said category. For example: Her first public appearance after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck was a silver disco dress with a butt-baring side cut-out. The look set a precedent for the "Let's Get Loud" singer, who has been churning out smoking hot looks ever since.

In the last week alone, the star has worn stepped out in a skin-tight crystal number on Dec. 5, then again in a low-cut sequin gown only three days later. After "going out" with friends on Saturday, Dec. 7, Lopez headed home for a "midnight snack" and a living room photo shoot, showing off her glitzy LBG (long black gown).

jennifer lopez sequin dress

Jennifer Lopez wears a black sequin dress with an exaggerated keyhole cut-out.

(Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

The halter neck dress featured a fitted silhouette and a massive keyhole cut-out at the bust. Adding to the revenge of it all, the number was totally backless, dipping down to her bum.

jennifer lopez sequin dress

The backless design was covered in sequins and featured a slit up the rear.

(Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

Her accessories were equally vengeful. Sporting just a few of the many rocks that she's got, J.Lo wore enormous diamond studs and placed an engagement-style diamond ring on her right hand (a meaningful choice for the freshly-single star).

She also carried a black satin box clutch, which made for some luxe texture play when paired with her bedazzled dress. Her makeup, too, was of the high-glamour variety. Lopez chose a smokey eye, voluminous, '50s-inspired curls, and a shimmery nude lip.

jennifer lopez sequin dress

Lopez went for sultry glam and vintage-inspired curls.

(Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

In its entirety, her outfit was the picture of elegance (and revenge).

