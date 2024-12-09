Much like the revenge haircut, the revenge dress—its fashion counterpart—is a crucial step in getting over an ex. And thankfully for newly-separated Jennifer Lopez, she has a closetful at her disposal.

Her post-breakup wardrobe has consisted largely of cut-out gowns and naked dresses that fall squarely into said category. For example: Her first public appearance after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck was a silver disco dress with a butt-baring side cut-out. The look set a precedent for the "Let's Get Loud" singer, who has been churning out smoking hot looks ever since.

In the last week alone, the star has worn stepped out in a skin-tight crystal number on Dec. 5, then again in a low-cut sequin gown only three days later. After "going out" with friends on Saturday, Dec. 7, Lopez headed home for a "midnight snack" and a living room photo shoot, showing off her glitzy LBG (long black gown).

Jennifer Lopez wears a black sequin dress with an exaggerated keyhole cut-out. (Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

The halter neck dress featured a fitted silhouette and a massive keyhole cut-out at the bust. Adding to the revenge of it all, the number was totally backless, dipping down to her bum.

The backless design was covered in sequins and featured a slit up the rear. (Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

Her accessories were equally vengeful. Sporting just a few of the many rocks that she's got, J.Lo wore enormous diamond studs and placed an engagement-style diamond ring on her right hand (a meaningful choice for the freshly-single star).

She also carried a black satin box clutch, which made for some luxe texture play when paired with her bedazzled dress. Her makeup, too, was of the high-glamour variety. Lopez chose a smokey eye, voluminous, '50s-inspired curls, and a shimmery nude lip.

Lopez went for sultry glam and vintage-inspired curls. (Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

In its entirety, her outfit was the picture of elegance (and revenge).

