Kim Kardashian and Ex-Boyfriend Pete Davidson Finally Reconnected at 'SNL50'
The pair were "spotted talking" at an after-party.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were one of the most unexpected celebrity couples of all time. They were also one of the cutest, with Davidson getting multiple tattoo tributes to Kardashian during their relationship.
According to People, Kardashian and Davidson briefly reconnected on Sunday, Feb. 17, when the pair attended a party following SNL 50: The Anniversary Special. The former couple were "spotted talking," but according to one of Davidson's friends, there's nothing romantic going on between them.
Basically, anyone hoping the pair might give their relationship a second try is likely to be disappointed. "He has nothing but love and respect for Kim," the alleged friend told People. "He hopes everyone can move on."
Davidson and Kardashian announced the end of their relationship in August 2022. At the time, sources claimed the split was amicable, and the "spark" between them had simply disappeared.
Page Six previous reportedly that Davidson sought therapy after his 2022 breakup from Kardashian. A source told the outlet, "Kim was very supportive of Pete going to therapy."
As for why Davidson decided to undergo therapy after the split, the source alleged, "Kanye [West] was very detrimental. He was posting negative things—now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that."
More recently, Davidson split from Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline in the summer of 2024. In October 2024, a source allegedly close to Davidson told People that the comedian was "still friends with pretty much all his exes."
"Nothing bad happened between him and Madelyn," the source alleged. "It just ran its course." The friend also referenced Davidson's reality star ex, saying, "He and Kim still talk occasionally. He's a good guy, and they root for him."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
