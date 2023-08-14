Kourtney Kardashian Embraces the Controversial Shoe Trend of the Season

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kourtney Kardashian is nothing if not on the pulse of what's trending right now.

In a recent Instagram post dedicated to her time by the ocean in Montecito (yep, that's Harry and Meghan Sussex' hometown), the Poosh founder shared a bunch of photos of the beautiful views as well as her baby bump and the food she and Travis Barker ate during their time in the swanky town.

Amid these was a photo of hers and her husband's legs while lounging in the sun, which showed off a pair of shoes that will be very recognizable for avid Marie Claire readers and fashion mavens.

Kardashian further showcased these shoes in a photo of her feet wearing another pair of very cool shoes, with the first ones artfully displayed on the floor. In this photo, you can clearly see the Alaïa label on this pair of fishnet ballet flats with a strap.

These particular shoes are SO popular right now that they're basically always waitlist-only, but of course it's easier for a Kardashian to get her hands on exclusive items.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram)

Fishnet and/or mesh flats are THE controversial trend of the summer and early fall, and Marie Claire recently did a deep dive into these shoes (I love them, personally, but I won't be offended if you don't).

Commenting on the trend, Jane Frances, founder and creative director of the eponymous footwear label, told us, "Ballerinas have been a key style in recent seasons, and mesh options offer a unique and sophisticated update. [Mesh flats] are delicate and feminine, but also feel sharp and modern—a strong combination."

Read: Kardashian smashed it here.