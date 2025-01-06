If I were to make a list of underrated style stars, Kristen Bell would top it. I was already obsessed with the outfits her character, Joanne, wore on Nobody Wants This, and I'm happy to report that her off-camera style is just as good. Want proof? Look no further than her dress on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

Bell just arrived at this year's Golden Globes in a glittering champagne-hued column-style gown by Ashi Studio for the official kickoff to awards season. The Frozen actress worked with longtime stylist Nicole Chavez to craft the ensemble. The gown was created using thousands of bugle beads to create a liquid-like look. Sculptural earrings and a cuff only added to the glamour.

Bell's glimmering gown made her look like she was dripping in gold. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chavez was behind Bell's California-cool looks during the show's press tour this fall, and their ongoing partnership has solidified the mother of two as a best-dressed contender on this year’s red carpet. Ahead of tonight's event Chavez posted a throwback video of Bell's recent awards shows ensembles to her Instagram story with the caption, "Let's see what kind of shenanigans we can get into today."

As for her beauty look, Bell opted to keep things simple. Her skin had a soft-focus finish. Rosy cheeks and coordinated blushy lips made her look radiant on tonight's carpet. Her hair was slicked back into a smooth bun to complete her clean girl vibe.

Bell brought clean girl beauty to the carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bell is nominated for her second Golden Globe in the "Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy" category for her work on the Nobdy Wants This's first season.

She's been here before—the actress received her first-ever nomination in 2019 (in the same category!) for her work on The Good Place. She opted for a stunning pale pink halter-style gown designed by Zuhair Murad that year. Bell seems to like clean, sleek silhouettes, considering she went with her classic column gown in 2025.

Bell's floaty pink gown was the perfect pick for the 2019 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody Wants This was this fall’s come-from-behind Netflix hit. Bell both executive-produced and starred in the show alongside fellow Golden Globe nominee Adam Brody. After a massively successful first season, it was announced late last year that a second season was already in the works, with creators Sara and Erin Foster crafting a script for weeks before the streamer made the official announcement.

This can only mean one thing: We can expect a few more easy-to-emulate looks from Joanne (and the rest of the cast). But for now, I’ll be watching Bell’s IRL style–it’s something everyone wants more of.