Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Coperni's Spring 2025 Disneyland Paris Runway Looking Like a Dark Princess
This is what dreams are made of.
It's not a stretch to say that Kylie Jenner looked like a Disney princess on Coperni's Spring 2025 runway. But in this case, she was styled more like a royal caught between good and evil than a cookie-cutter character.
Kylie Jenner abandoned her King Kylie persona in favor of a dreamier, goth-royal aesthetic for the final show on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar. With the Disneyland Paris castle as her backdrop, she glided down Coperni's outdoor runway on Oct. 1 wearing a gigantic black ballgown. The dress featured a drop-waist silhouette made up of two contrasting onyx fabrics: a smooth, velvet-like material for the bodice and a glossy taffeta for the skirt. Opera gloves that nearly reached her armpits accentuated the gown's dark princess agenda. As for her beauty, Jenner went fresh-faced with a light mauve lipstick and windswept, undone waves.
Paris Fashion Week guests knew heading into the week that Coperni would take over the happiest place on Earth; they also sensed the styling would have more edge than your usual princess fare. Coperni is known for runway stunts that push boundaries and elicit plenty of big opinions, like its spray-on dress for Bella Hadid and a series of see-through glass bags. Last week, the label teased the Spring 2025 runway's dark-magic theme with an Instagram post displaying models in moody, all-black outfits who posed in an opulent hotel suite alongside mountains of Disney character plushies.
As expected, Kylie Jenner wasn't the only model who walked to and from the castle in her Disney-adult-gone-bad best. Irina Shayk, for example, was clad in a Maleficent-approved black trench coat, while Lila Moss walked in a semi-sheer butter yellow mini set with wilting feathered flowers.
It's not often that Kylie Jenner leaves the front row to walk down the runway herself. Earlier this week, she supported her sister Kendall's turn at Schiaparelli while wearing heavy gold bangle bracelets and a key-hole cut-out dress in the front row. Jenner also did some self-reflecting at Balmain—literally, in a strapless gown beaded with her reflection. Suffice it to say, Paris's top designers think the lip kit connoisseur is the fairest of them all.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
