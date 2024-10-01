It's not a stretch to say that Kylie Jenner looked like a Disney princess on Coperni's Spring 2025 runway. But in this case, she was styled more like a royal caught between good and evil than a cookie-cutter character.

Kylie Jenner abandoned her King Kylie persona in favor of a dreamier, goth-royal aesthetic for the final show on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar. With the Disneyland Paris castle as her backdrop, she glided down Coperni's outdoor runway on Oct. 1 wearing a gigantic black ballgown. The dress featured a drop-waist silhouette made up of two contrasting onyx fabrics: a smooth, velvet-like material for the bodice and a glossy taffeta for the skirt. Opera gloves that nearly reached her armpits accentuated the gown's dark princess agenda. As for her beauty, Jenner went fresh-faced with a light mauve lipstick and windswept, undone waves.

Kylie Jenner walks Coperni's Spring 2025 runway at Paris Fashion Week, held at Disneyland Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Fashion Week guests knew heading into the week that Coperni would take over the happiest place on Earth; they also sensed the styling would have more edge than your usual princess fare. Coperni is known for runway stunts that push boundaries and elicit plenty of big opinions, like its spray-on dress for Bella Hadid and a series of see-through glass bags. Last week, the label teased the Spring 2025 runway's dark-magic theme with an Instagram post displaying models in moody, all-black outfits who posed in an opulent hotel suite alongside mountains of Disney character plushies.

As expected, Kylie Jenner wasn't the only model who walked to and from the castle in her Disney-adult-gone-bad best. Irina Shayk, for example, was clad in a Maleficent-approved black trench coat, while Lila Moss walked in a semi-sheer butter yellow mini set with wilting feathered flowers.

Kylie Jenner's runway walk took place in front of Disneyland Paris's recognizable castle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lila Moss also walked in Coperni's ode to Disney, in a semi-sheer dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not often that Kylie Jenner leaves the front row to walk down the runway herself. Earlier this week, she supported her sister Kendall's turn at Schiaparelli while wearing heavy gold bangle bracelets and a key-hole cut-out dress in the front row. Jenner also did some self-reflecting at Balmain—literally, in a strapless gown beaded with her reflection. Suffice it to say, Paris's top designers think the lip kit connoisseur is the fairest of them all.