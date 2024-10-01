Zendaya Matches Her Red Lipstick to Her Pocket Square at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week Show
Per usual, the fashion darling stole the show.
Zendaya's face card never declines. It would probably take a dedicated team of researchers decades to find a look she can't pull off. Whether she's clad in a Mugler chrome cyborg suit, Joan of Arc-inspired chainmail, a prom-worthy tuxedo, or a hot pink Tom Ford breastplate, she always manages to look stunning and at ease.
That was certainly the case with her tuxedo jacket and bubble skirt at Louis Vuitton's Spring show during Paris Fashion Week, where the Challengers star arrived with her longtime stylist Law Roach. Her blonde hair was slicked into an elegant faux pixie to keep the focus on her glam, which featured a saturated swipe of matte, brick-red lipstick and sunset-colored orange eyeshadow. Her cheeks were topped with a dusting of rosy blush and bronzer, as well as an iridescent liquid highlighter that caught the light when she turned. Needless to say, I would add all of these products to my cart instantly, but the bigger takeaway here is the delicious contrast between her glowy skin and bold matte lip. The combination of textures really grounds the makeup look in wearability while making both elements pop on camera.
The Louis Vuitton ambassador even matched her lipstick to the bright red pocket square sitting atop her black tuxedo blazer with statement white lapels, worn with nothing underneath for a sexy spin on the sailor jacket. Both the blazer and her sculptural light brown bubble skirt come from the French fashion house's 2025 Cruise collection, which debuted in May. She and Roach accessorized with a black Louis Vuitton City Steamer bag, black fishnet tights, and gold Serpenti Viper hoops from Bulgari. It seems the Euphoria star left her signature Christian Louboutin "So Kate" pumps at home for the outing, however, as the black pair she wore lacked the designer's distinctive red bottom.
Apart from the Vuitton show, which was held at the Louvre Museum, Zendaya has all but skipped this fashion month and her absence was surely felt. But I have a hunch Miss Z is up to something. Like getting ready to shoot a movie with the hunky Robert Pattinson, perhaps?
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Lady Gaga Says Falling in Love With "Best Friend" Michael Polansky Changed "Everything"
"I just love my fiancé so much."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Relationship Rumors Have Reportedly Been "Blown Out of Proportion"
A source has claimed "nothing has changed" after Swift missed Kelce's games.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Received the Sweetest Gift From a 10-Year-Old Girl to Use “If He Feels Down”
The Duke of Sussex called the present "a lovely gesture."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Taylor Swift's Makeup Artist Finally Reveals the Nars Lipstick Taylor Has "Worn for Years"
Her makeup artist just confirmed it.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Beyoncé Strips Down to Nothing But White Underwear and Her Denim Paisley Manicure in a New Levi's Campaign
The pop star bares it all in a global Levi's campaign.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kendall Jenner's Naked Manicure—and Pedicure—Bare It All in Paris
The model's barely-there manicure and pedicure seamlessly blended in.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Cardi B Debuts Razor-Sharp Alien Bangs at Mugler's Paris Fashion Week Show
She looks ready to captain a fashion mothership.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Beyoncé Chops Her Platinum 'Cowboy Carter' Waves Into an Icy Blonde Bob
This isn't her first blonde rodeo.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Lady Gaga Matches Her Method Makeup to a Dramatic Celine Gown at the 'Joker: Folie à Deux' London Premiere
She channeled Harley Quinn with melting eyeliner and glitter.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
At Ställe Studios, a Facialist With the “Hands of God” and the Attitude of an Angel
Elizabeth Grace Hand values in-depth treatments and in-depth conversations.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Aniston Brings the Rich Girl Blonde Hair Trend to the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
She also has a new, rich-girl blonde hue.
By Samantha Holender Published