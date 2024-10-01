Zendaya's face card never declines. It would probably take a dedicated team of researchers decades to find a look she can't pull off. Whether she's clad in a Mugler chrome cyborg suit, Joan of Arc-inspired chainmail, a prom-worthy tuxedo, or a hot pink Tom Ford breastplate, she always manages to look stunning and at ease.

That was certainly the case with her tuxedo jacket and bubble skirt at Louis Vuitton's Spring show during Paris Fashion Week, where the Challengers star arrived with her longtime stylist Law Roach. Her blonde hair was slicked into an elegant faux pixie to keep the focus on her glam, which featured a saturated swipe of matte, brick-red lipstick and sunset-colored orange eyeshadow. Her cheeks were topped with a dusting of rosy blush and bronzer, as well as an iridescent liquid highlighter that caught the light when she turned. Needless to say, I would add all of these products to my cart instantly, but the bigger takeaway here is the delicious contrast between her glowy skin and bold matte lip. The combination of textures really grounds the makeup look in wearability while making both elements pop on camera.

Zendaya wears matte red lipstick and gold hoop earrings to Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Louis Vuitton ambassador even matched her lipstick to the bright red pocket square sitting atop her black tuxedo blazer with statement white lapels, worn with nothing underneath for a sexy spin on the sailor jacket. Both the blazer and her sculptural light brown bubble skirt come from the French fashion house's 2025 Cruise collection, which debuted in May. She and Roach accessorized with a black Louis Vuitton City Steamer bag, black fishnet tights, and gold Serpenti Viper hoops from Bulgari. It seems the Euphoria star left her signature Christian Louboutin "So Kate" pumps at home for the outing, however, as the black pair she wore lacked the designer's distinctive red bottom.

Zendaya arrives at the Louvre for Louis Vuitton's Spring 2025 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Merit Beauty Signature Lip Lightweight Matte Lipstick in Power $26 at Sephora

Apart from the Vuitton show, which was held at the Louvre Museum, Zendaya has all but skipped this fashion month and her absence was surely felt. But I have a hunch Miss Z is up to something. Like getting ready to shoot a movie with the hunky Robert Pattinson, perhaps?