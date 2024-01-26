This week, Kylie Jenner has made Paris Haute Couture Week her unofficial runway—and has left the Internet (me included) in awe. Over the past few days, she exuded Greek goddess energy for Jean Paul Gaultier and, right after, twinned with her daughter Stormi in custom (!) Valentino feathers. Though both of these fashion moments are already one for the books, she's never one to leave us hanging. The model-slash-reality-star was on a mission to exit the French capital with a bang—and a bang, she did! For her last night in Paris, Jenner wore a furry bra and bathrobe in a very shower-chic look.

The 26-year-old was seen heading to dinner after the shows on Thursday evening. Jenner's vibe for the night was true to her in that it was a statement—but not necessarily in the glammed-up style we typically see her in. She ditched the logos and glitz and, instead, opted to dress as if she stepped out of the bath (an expensive one, at that).

With that said, there wasn't that much to her outfit, as it only consisted of a black velvet bralette with matching underwear and a long robe. The fuzzy layer was loosely fastened at the waist, causing it to fall off the shoulders and expose a full view of her top. Instead of slippers (you know, what we normal people wear after a shower), Jenner paired her opulent loungewear ensemble with red-bottom Christian Louboutin pumps. She kept up the "fresh out of the shower" feel with her hair, which was styled with fingered-through gel to evoke the look of wet hair.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Despite it being peak winter, Jenner knows that the weather can never make her compromise an outfit; Everything she does is indeed for the lewk. While the Khy founder is always one to make a sartorial statement, it seems that she took notes from Hailey Bieber's class on the “no pants look," with the Rhode mogul taking "barely there" to a whole other level.

Though Couture Week has just wrapped up, we still have another month for womenswear—and we already have our bets that this won’t be the last we'll see of Jenner.