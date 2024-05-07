Kylie Jenner Wears Garden Statue-Inspired Oscar de la Renta to the Met Gala

The custom gown was inspired by the statues in J. G. Ballard’s short story 'The Garden of Time.'

Kylie Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Brooke Knappenberger
By Brooke Knappenberger
published

Kylie Jenner knows how to command attention whenever she steps onto a red carpet, and her arrival at the﻿ Met Gala 2024 was no exception.

This year, the Met Gala celebrated the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new spring exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with the dress code being "A Garden in Time"—a reference to J. G. Ballard’s short story. Per Vogue, Jenner's Oscar de la Renta gown “was inspired by the garden statues mentioned in J. G. Ballard’s short story." (In case there was still any doubt, Jenner's 2024 Met Gala red carpet appearance has officially laid to rest those Timothée Chalamet baby rumors.)

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner opted for ivory Oscar de la Renta on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To complete her classic—or should I say "klassic"?—look, Jenner added minimal accessories, opting only for a matching rose clip in her hair. On the beauty front, the entrepreneur went for a glowing look with rosy cheeks—using those just-launched, viral Kylie Cosmetics blushes, no doubt–and slicked-back, glossy hair.

Kylie Jenner

Jenner's beauty look was soft, feminine, and timeless on tonight's carpet. Slicked-back hair and a floral clip finished the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner isn't a stranger to bold Met Gala gowns, even though she went for a more classic look this year. Last year, she wore a fire-engine red cut-out dress by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier with a matching red and baby blue robe coat. Then there was Jenner's infamous wedding dress and trucker hat from Off-White, her way of honoring the label's designer, Virgil Abloh, who passed away in 2021.

However, it was at the 2019 Met Gala when Jenner really made an impression—or should I say splash? Jenner matched her long hair to her gigantic feathered sleeves in a sparkling lavender mermaid gown from Versace, taking a colorful approach to the year's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme.

Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (

Jenner took a mermaid-inspired approach for the 2019 Met Gala with her feathered Versace gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While her stylish sisters were also in attendance at this year's event, Jenner's classic look proved once again that she can hold her own on the red carpet.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

Latest