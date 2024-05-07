Kylie Jenner Wears Garden Statue-Inspired Oscar de la Renta to the Met Gala

Kylie Jenner knows how to command attention whenever she steps onto a red carpet, and her arrival at the﻿ Met Gala 2024 was no exception.

This year, the Met Gala celebrated the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new spring exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with the dress code being "A Garden in Time"—a reference to J. G. Ballard’s short story. Per Vogue, Jenner's Oscar de la Renta gown “was inspired by the garden statues mentioned in J. G. Ballard’s short story." (In case there was still any doubt, Jenner's 2024 Met Gala red carpet appearance has officially laid to rest those Timothée Chalamet baby rumors.)

Kylie Jenner opted for ivory Oscar de la Renta on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To complete her classic—or should I say "klassic"?—look, Jenner added minimal accessories, opting only for a matching rose clip in her hair. On the beauty front, the entrepreneur went for a glowing look with rosy cheeks—using those just-launched, viral Kylie Cosmetics blushes, no doubt–and slicked-back, glossy hair.

Jenner's beauty look was soft, feminine, and timeless on tonight's carpet. Slicked-back hair and a floral clip finished the look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner isn't a stranger to bold Met Gala gowns, even though she went for a more classic look this year. Last year, she wore a fire-engine red cut-out dress by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier with a matching red and baby blue robe coat. Then there was Jenner's infamous wedding dress and trucker hat from Off-White, her way of honoring the label's designer, Virgil Abloh, who passed away in 2021.

However, it was at the 2019 Met Gala when Jenner really made an impression—or should I say splash? Jenner matched her long hair to her gigantic feathered sleeves in a sparkling lavender mermaid gown from Versace, taking a colorful approach to the year's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme.

Jenner took a mermaid-inspired approach for the 2019 Met Gala with her feathered Versace gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While her stylish sisters were also in attendance at this year's event, Jenner's classic look proved once again that she can hold her own on the red carpet.