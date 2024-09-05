Lady Gaga Takes the Classic Black Outfit I Wear Every Single Day to the Red Carpet
Gaga taught me it's okay to wear all black and be mistaken for "someone who works here."
I've learned a lot about my body and style throughout my almost 29 years on this planet. High-waisted is the best pant rise for my pear-leaning-hourglass figure, and black is a flattering color. One time, I heard a guy working at an expensive Lower East Side menswear boutique tell his coworker that "wearing color isn't interesting," and for whatever reason, that stuck with me. I don't agree with him, but what an interesting hill to die on.
These learnings have led me to wear the same thing almost every day: a slim-fit black tee tucked into high-waisted black slacks. One might call it my "uniform" or a tried-and-true "outfit recipe." I call it "stagehand chic." They're my comfort clothes, not because they're particularly comfortable, but because I don't have to form any thoughts or opinions before putting them on. I can confidently wear my monochrome black ensemble, knowing it won't attract any unwanted attention, or any attention at all, for that matter. It's basic, yet vaguely stylish (especially with the right shoes). It's mysterious, but also says, "Please do not try to solve me." It's a low-risk look. And apparently, one Lady Gaga relies on, too.
Seeing Lady Gaga wear my signature rags at today's Joker: Folie a Deux photocall gave me the rare opportunity to perceive myself from an onlooker's point of view. We are of similar height: she's 5-foot-1, and I'm about 5-foot-3-and-a-half. She has a more athletic build, but our shapes impart a comparable effect in the tee-shirt-cinched-waist-loose-pants silhouette. "Not bad," I thought.
The singer, actress, and mogul has been keeping with the black-on-black theme all week. Last night, on the Joker: Folie à Deux premiere red carpet, she wore a lacy, horned headpiece and a black ballgown, featuring a drop-waist and a larger-than-life skirt that curved like a ribbon. Earlier in the day, she wore a black, avant-'50s-feminine tea-length velvet dress and a little beret. Both dresses came courtesy of Christian Dior.
For today's look, Gaga accessorized with the classic black square Celine sunglasses she's been wearing throughout the Joker sequel press tour. Her hair and makeup were appropriately minimal, a wavy windswept side part and a glossy pink lip. Peeking out from under her wide pant legs were black suede super-high platform stiletto pumps. I usually go for a loafer or heeled boot, but maybe I'll try this shoe tomorrow.
Lady Gaga's casual outfit taught me that it's okay to wear all black and get mistaken for "someone who works here." And for that, I thank her. Scroll down to shop like me and Lady Gaga.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
-
Lady Gaga Says She Goes “On the Internet” and Cries Over Taylor Swift's Success
"I watch it all, and I’m like: Yup. Go! Just Go.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Adidas Gazelles Are Still Very Much In, According to Kaia Gerber
The model wore them for her 23rd birthday.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Neighbors Reveal Rare Details About Their Life in California
Picture Harry, like every other dad in America doing school drop-off—except with a security detail following him in a Range Rover.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Lady Gaga Is Ahead of Fall 2024's Little Hat Trend
The star wore an asymmetrical beret at the Venice Film Festival.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Gabrielle Union Copies Jennifer Lopez's Idea and Wears a Beach Cover-Up as a Party Outfit
She's spending the dog days of summer in style.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Ashley Olsen's Coat and $900 Flip-Flop Outfit Is As Confusing As It Is Chic
Expect to see the twin still wearing her $900 sandals come October.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes Tackles 3 Tricky Trends at Once in a Sheer Top, Ballet Flats, and All Black
The actress makes it look easy.
By India Roby Published
-
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Coordinate in Matching Minimal Outfits
The couple coordinated outfit formulas ahead of Butler's birthday.
By India Roby Published
-
The Unexpected Celebrity Fashion Trends You’re Going To See Everywhere This Fall
Rihanna, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber are helping usher in the newest styles that are anything but boring.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Céline Dion’s Crystal-Coated Dior Opening Ceremony Gown Took Over 1,000 Hours to Make
The singer looked positively regal for her triumphant return to the stage.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lady Gaga's Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance Costume Is Coated in Flamingo Pink Feathers
The pop star is bringing her glamorous residency feathers to her highly-anticipated Paris performance.
By India Roby Last updated