Lady Gaga Takes the Classic Black Outfit I Wear Every Single Day to the Red Carpet

Gaga taught me it's okay to wear all black and be mistaken for "someone who works here."

Lady Gaga attends the &quot;Joker: Folie À Deux&quot; photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Cipriani Hotel on September 05, 2024 in Venice, Italy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I've learned a lot about my body and style throughout my almost 29 years on this planet. High-waisted is the best pant rise for my pear-leaning-hourglass figure, and black is a flattering color. One time, I heard a guy working at an expensive Lower East Side menswear boutique tell his coworker that "wearing color isn't interesting," and for whatever reason, that stuck with me. I don't agree with him, but what an interesting hill to die on.

These learnings have led me to wear the same thing almost every day: a slim-fit black tee tucked into high-waisted black slacks. One might call it my "uniform" or a tried-and-true "outfit recipe." I call it "stagehand chic." They're my comfort clothes, not because they're particularly comfortable, but because I don't have to form any thoughts or opinions before putting them on. I can confidently wear my monochrome black ensemble, knowing it won't attract any unwanted attention, or any attention at all, for that matter. It's basic, yet vaguely stylish (especially with the right shoes). It's mysterious, but also says, "Please do not try to solve me." It's a low-risk look. And apparently, one Lady Gaga relies on, too.

Lady Gaga attends the "Joker: Folie À Deux" photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Cipriani Hotel on September 05, 2024 in Venice, Italy

Gaga accessorized with the classic black square Celine sunglasses she's been wearing throughout the Joker sequel press tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seeing Lady Gaga wear my signature rags at today's Joker: Folie a Deux photocall gave me the rare opportunity to perceive myself from an onlooker's point of view. We are of similar height: she's 5-foot-1, and I'm about 5-foot-3-and-a-half. She has a more athletic build, but our shapes impart a comparable effect in the tee-shirt-cinched-waist-loose-pants silhouette. "Not bad," I thought.

Lady Gaga attends the "Joker: Folie À Deux" photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Cipriani Hotel on September 05, 2024 in Venice, Italy

Lady Gaga wore the same outfit I wear every day, a black tee tucked into high-waisted black trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Intimissimi Stretch Superior Cotton Short Sleeve Top
Intimissimi Stretch Superior Cotton Short Sleeve Top

By Marianna Gulia Trouser
L'Academie By Marianna Gulia Trouser

The singer, actress, and mogul has been keeping with the black-on-black theme all week. Last night, on the Joker: Folie à Deux premiere red carpet, she wore a lacy, horned headpiece and a black ballgown, featuring a drop-waist and a larger-than-life skirt that curved like a ribbon. Earlier in the day, she wore a black, avant-'50s-feminine tea-length velvet dress and a little beret. Both dresses came courtesy of Christian Dior.

Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga attends the "Joker: Folie à Deux" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 04, 2024 in Venice, Italy.

Lady Gaga keeps with the black-on-black theme on the Joker: Folie à Deux red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For today's look, Gaga accessorized with the classic black square Celine sunglasses she's been wearing throughout the Joker sequel press tour. Her hair and makeup were appropriately minimal, a wavy windswept side part and a glossy pink lip. Peeking out from under her wide pant legs were black suede super-high platform stiletto pumps. I usually go for a loafer or heeled boot, but maybe I'll try this shoe tomorrow.

Lady Gaga's casual outfit taught me that it's okay to wear all black and get mistaken for "someone who works here." And for that, I thank her. Scroll down to shop like me and Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga attends the "Joker: Folie À Deux" photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Cipriani Hotel on September 05, 2024 in Venice, Italy

Gaga's casual outfit taught me that it's okay to wear all black and get mistaken for "someone who works here."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fits Everybody T-Shirt - Onyx
Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt - Onyx

The Favorite Pant
Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant

Everlane Organic Cotton Slim Crew Tee
Everlane Organic Cotton Slim Crew Tee

Wide-Leg Trouser in Four-Season Stretch
J.Crew Wide-Leg Trouser in Four-Season Stretch

