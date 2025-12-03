You could say Angel Reese manifested her invite to the December 2 Chanel Métiers d’Art show. She started collecting Chanel bags once her WNBA career took off, spotlighting a rare top-flap in almost every Instagram post. After years of supporting the atelier from afar, Reese finally made her front-row debut.

Creative director Matthieu Blazy transported his second Chanel show from Paris to New York City. The 81-piece, demi-couture line debuted with a subway station as its backdrop. Reese sat front row in all-black attire, beginning with a lacy skirt set. Both skintight selects—which mimicked a little black dress—appeared partially sheer. Even the ruffled hem along her high-rise midi wasn't perfectly opaque.

Though her closet boasts quilted Chanel bags aplenty, Reese carried a seamless top-flap style in smooth calfskin leather. There's a chance the shoulder style hails from the Spring 2026 collection, Blazy's initial presentation for Chanel. Similar buttery-soft silhouettes—in various shades and sizes—made waves during the Paris Fashion Week fête.

Angel Reese's all-black set would've looked right at home on the Chanel's Métiers d’Art runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese's jewelry didn't stop with the yellow gold double-C. She frosted herself in semi-sheer tights, pointy pumps, and fringed drop earrings. Her pre-show Instagram post gave her collector's item watch (from Chanel, of course) a proper close-up. She posed—faux Chanel newspaper in hand—with the Première Édition Originale timepiece on full display.

It's instantly recognizable for its black-lacquered watch face, matching crown, and 18k yellow gold strap. What's more, the intertwined leather-and-gold band mirrors Chanel's most iconic bag strap. (You know the one.) The $6,300 watch has joined Margaret Qualley, Sarah Catherine Hook, Marion Cotillard, and Jennie Kim's jewelry boxes since its reissue in 2022.

Give her viral Instagram post some love, won't you? (Image credit: @angelreese5)

Even Reese's noir cat-eye sunglasses flaunted Chanel's double-C emblem. She looked every bit a Chanel muse in training. However, Reese has been prepping for this role for years—especially on the tunnel walk circuit.

"Me & Chanel>>>>>," Reese captioned her May 2025 pre-game pics. Before a Chicago Sky game, stylist Jermaine Daley dressed Reese in head-to-toe Chanel, including a neon yellow bomber jacket, embroidered wide-leg jeans, and a monogram tank. Zoom in to appreciate the double-C logo atop her gold cuff, belt, necklace stack, and sunglasses.

Perhaps Angel's tunnel 'fit in May 2025 caught Matthieu's eye. (Image credit: @angelreese5)

Should Blazy's roster require another brand ambassador to join Ayo Edebiri, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and A$AP Rocky, Reese would be the most loyal supporter.

