Iris Law is making a strong case for wearing cool-toned hair colors in the winter. After a brief stint as a ginger late last year, a recent outing shows that she's officially done with moody shades and back on the icy blonde train.

The model and actress was photographed on Feb. 23 while attending the Burberry runway show during London Fashion Week, where she wore a black belted blazer that she paired with a lacy mini skirt and burgundy knee-high boots. She wore minimal makeup and styled her hair in a super-edgy, platinum blonde pixie cut with a wet finish.

The platinum blonde pixie has become the 25-year-old's signature look throughout the last year, but she switched things up back in December when she showed up at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London with her cropped cut dyed a soft strawberry blonde shade and combed back into a sleek, gelled-down style with a kiss curl just above her brows.

Iris Law spotted wearing a platinum blonde pixie cut during London Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to major hair transformations, chin- and shoulder-length bobs seemed to be the hairstyles of choice among many last year, but hair experts are predicting that these cuts will only get shorter as styles like the pixie cut and micro bob begin to lead the trend cycle. “The edgy pixie is back with more contrast—shorter sides, length on top, and a strong shape that feels confident and modern,” hairstylist Joel Warren told MC in a previous story. “It should look effortless, not overly styled.”

Similarly, lighter blonde hair colors are also predicted to be among some of the most popular this year, which would explain Law's switch back to platinum after her brief stint with red. Brooklyn-based colorist Emily Claire previously told MC that "this is definitely the year of the golden vanilla blondes," though platinum, icy colors have also had their time in the sun over the last few months. Back in September, for example, The Gilded Age star, Carrie Coon, hit the Emmys red carpet with an all-new platinum blonde pixie cut, and shortly after, Kris Jenner briefly traded in her jet black look for icy strands courtesy of Chris Appleton.

If blonde hair or a cropped cut (or both!) are part of your next hair transformation, read ahead for some styling and maintenance tips.