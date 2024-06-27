Lupita Nyong'o is in the midst of the press tour for her upcoming horror film, A Quiet Place: Day One. And contrary to the Quiet Place plot (if you make a sound, alien creatures will hunt and kill you), Nyong'o's looks have been something to talk about.

Last night, at the New York City premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One in New York City, the actress wore a black, sequin-covered custom Prada catsuit. The piece featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and long sleeves, and a satiny skirt-like sash, wrapped around her from waist to hip, giving way to a floor-grazing train.

Lupita Nyong'o's press tour looks have been leaning into a few themes, including monochrome black and felines. Enter: the black sequin catsuit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressed by her longtime stylist Micaela Erlanger, Nyong'o accessorized with bold, floral-shaped diamonds from De Beers. For footwear, she wore shiny black pointed-toe stiletto heels.

Nyong'o's Quiet Place press tour looks have been leaning into a few main themes: stately collars and lapels, monochrome white and black-on-black, and, perhaps most pointedly, felines. The catsuit was the latest nod to the clawed, prey-hunting animals—as well as the tabby cat who co-stars with Lupita in the film. (Her feline castmate has appeared on previous red carpets.)

Recently, she's worn a Dolce & Gabbana leopard print catsuit with a matching trench coat and purse, a Betsey Johnson leopard-and-lace midi dress paired with Giuseppe Zanotti leopard print leather heels, "jungle print" pumps, a cheetah print leather belt, and a sheer black Mugler bodysuit with feather cuffs and shoulders that screamed "lion."

The actress's press tour looks included a $89 cheetah print Betsey Johnson midi dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erlanger and Nyong'o are something of a dynamic Hollywood duo. They've been working together since Erlanger styled Nyong'o ten years ago for the 86th Academy Awards, where the star won for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 12 Years a Slave—and for best gown of the night.

Nyong'o's goddess-like powder blue silk Prada dress garnered critical praise and became an iconic Oscars look, now considered one of the most significant gowns in red carpet history. And if these press tour outfits are any indication, there's another legendary ensemble in Nyong'o's future.

Lupita Nyong’o's powder blue Prada gown at the 2014 Oscars has become one of the most iconic red carpet looks in Hollywood history. (Image credit: Getty Images)

