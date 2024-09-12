Meghan Markle's $300 Anya Hindmarch Keychain Carries a Meaningful Message
And it's available to buy!
Meghan Markle wore an unexpected designer accessory on a recent outing—we're not talking a purse or a hat, but a $300 keychain by Anya Hindmarch.
The Duchess of Sussex can be seen with the charm in photos published by People, taken while she was out and about in Summerland, California, earlier this month.
The sweet keychain is white and shaped like a matchbook. Closed, it reads, "take what you need," and open, it features faux matches inscribed with sentiments such as "hugs" and "an ear." So: very, very cute.
I never thought I'd write these words, but the duchess paired her keychain with a straw sun hat, a V-neck navy sweater, Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses, and the $13,400 Cartier Juste Un Clou necklace she's been seen with a lot in recent weeks.
She wore the California-cool outfit to check out a new local bookstore called Godmothers—which is owned by Prince Harry's literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and cosmetics veteran Victoria Jackson—ahead of its official opening.
Since these photos were taken, Meghan has returned to Godmothers not once but twice, and each time in a decidedly noteworthy outfit.
On Sept. 7, the duchess attended—and spoke at—the bookstore's grand opening alongside Oprah Winfrey, author Shaka Senghor, and astrologer Jennifer Freed. On that occasion, she wore a sleeveless navy blue button-up jumpsuit by Club Monaco, her hair up and showing off a pair of diamond earrings.
Over the course of the bookstore's three-day grand opening extravaganza, Meghan made another appearance there—this time with her husband. In a photo posted to the store's Instagram, the Suits alum looks deeply elegant in a white tank top, cream wide-leg pants, and a simple tennis necklace.
Though the exact Ralph Lauren pieces Meghan was wearing are sold out, you can shop similar ones below.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
