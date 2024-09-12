Meghan Markle's $300 Anya Hindmarch Keychain Carries a Meaningful Message

Meghan Markle wore an unexpected designer accessory on a recent outing—we're not talking a purse or a hat, but a $300 keychain by Anya Hindmarch.

The Duchess of Sussex can be seen with the charm in photos published by People, taken while she was out and about in Summerland, California, earlier this month.

The sweet keychain is white and shaped like a matchbook. Closed, it reads, "take what you need," and open, it features faux matches inscribed with sentiments such as "hugs" and "an ear." So: very, very cute.

I never thought I'd write these words, but the duchess paired her keychain with a straw sun hat, a V-neck navy sweater, Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses, and the $13,400 Cartier Juste Un Clou necklace she's been seen with a lot in recent weeks.

She wore the California-cool outfit to check out a new local bookstore called Godmothers—which is owned by Prince Harry's literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and cosmetics veteran Victoria Jackson—ahead of its official opening.

Since these photos were taken, Meghan has returned to Godmothers not once but twice, and each time in a decidedly noteworthy outfit.

Meghan Markle in a sleeveless navy blue tuxedo jumpsuit from Club Monaco at Godmothers in Summerland on Sept. 7. (Image credit: Laura Lynne Jackson / Instagram)

On Sept. 7, the duchess attended—and spoke at—the bookstore's grand opening alongside Oprah Winfrey, author Shaka Senghor, and astrologer Jennifer Freed. On that occasion, she wore a sleeveless navy blue button-up jumpsuit by Club Monaco, her hair up and showing off a pair of diamond earrings.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Reiss Perla Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit $330 at Reiss

Over the course of the bookstore's three-day grand opening extravaganza, Meghan made another appearance there—this time with her husband. In a photo posted to the store's Instagram, the Suits alum looks deeply elegant in a white tank top, cream wide-leg pants, and a simple tennis necklace.

A post shared by Godmothers (@godmothersbooks) A photo posted by on

Though the exact Ralph Lauren pieces Meghan was wearing are sold out, you can shop similar ones below.