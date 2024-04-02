Meghan Markle Combines Mood-Boosting Spring Trends for a Special Engagement

Meghan Markle started spring on an uplifting note with a special surprise appearance.

Earlier this spring, the Duchess of Sussex visited patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles as part of the medical center's annual "Make March Matter" drive. Markle, author of the children's book The Bench, hosted a story time where she read aloud from picture books including Pete the Cat and Rosie Revere, Engineer. She also led children and staff in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics activities connected to the themes of each book. (Photos from the March 21 event were released Tuesday, April 2.)

Meghan Markle greeted patients and read stories at a special visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. (Image credit: Children's Hospital Los Angeles)

Markle's look for the surprise visit embraced spring's pastel color trends and semi-sheer fabrics. She wore a silk Oscar de la Renta button-up dress from the designer's Pre-Spring 2022 collection, paired with pointed-toe flats by Aquazzura. The minty blue shirt dress featured semi-sheer sleeves and a pleated skirt covered in watercolor florals.

During the visit, Markle read several books and led children in a series of games and educational activities. (Image credit: Children's Hospital Los Angeles)

Both pieces have previously appeared in Markle's wardrobe. In her 2022 Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex wore her Oscar de la Renta dress in scenes shot at her former Frogmore Cottage residence. Her flats, meanwhile, appeared in her 2023 Invictus Games wardrobe. (Even with a new stylist, the Duchess of Sussex appears to still embrace re-wearing her favorite pieces from event to event.)

Markle has made a number of quiet appearances at charitable events this spring. In March, she and Prince Harry spoke at the Kinsey Collection, an African American art museum located in Los Angeles's Sofi Stadium. She wore a floral Carolina Herrera cape for the occasion.

The mother of two was highly engaged at her Children's Hospital storytime appearance, People reports. A statement from the hospital notes that she "turned into character with every page" while reading out loud.

Pieces inspired by Markle's dress and shoes are available below.

