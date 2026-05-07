I never thought "Rihanna" and "minimalist" could belong in the same headline. I associate Rihanna with styling Louis Vuitton for a CVS run or remixing colorful Loewe and Comme des Garçons into maternity clothes—sampling the pared-back restraint of a Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. But even Rihanna saw the high-vamp flats trend, the minimalist spring shoe trend du jour, and decided she needed to step up her understated footwear game.

The last time I saw Rihanna, she was ascending the Met Gala steps and Marie Claire's best-dressed list in custom Maison Margiela. The dress was less of a dress and more of a space-age cocoon, combining liquid metal fabric with an assemblage of crystal embellishments. In other words, she was the walking definition of maximalism. All of a day later, she made a 180-degree turn toward the minimal with her post-Gala outfit.

Rihanna wearing a maximalist Maison Margiela dress covered in pearls, brooches, and mixed metals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Exiting the Carlyle Hotel, Rihanna set aside the "Diamonds" energy for an incognito-mode outfit. From the Yankees baseball cap and satin black jumpsuit to the extra-oversize shield sunglasses, she dressed like she wasn't trying to be seen. Her finishing touch gave away her fashion credentials, though: Peeking out from underneath her loose black pants were a pair of Phoebe Philo's high-vamp ballet flats.

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Longtime followers of Rihanna's street style know what a plot twist black leather flats are in the singer's wardrobe. Snakeskin Amina Muaddi boots and lace-up Alaïa pumps are usually more her speed. But after a long night walking fashion's biggest red carpet and rubbing shoulders with Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman, who can blame Rihanna for wanting to dress down in some understated, comfortable flats?

After the Met Gala, Rihanna changed into an under-the-radar black jumpsuit and the high-vamp flats trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Of course, these aren't just any rendition of the full-coverage ballet flats ruling brands from Mansur Gavriel to Chanel. Phoebe Philo's namesake brand has attracted a cult-like following to rival the collections she made while serving as Celine's creative director. Insiders who are familiar with her brand—like Rihanna—know these combine sleek minimalism with smart design upgrades. (See: the internal wedge feature that makes the fit slighly more ergonomic than your average flat.) And, they're aware that Phoebe Philo drops sell out with Supreme-adjacent speed.

Before we know it, Rihanna will probably return to her over-the-top styling ways. There's an entire summer ahead for styling her Dior book tote as an airport carry-on and running errands in a Miu Miu jacket. But for now, let's appreciate the lone shoe trend that's just minimal enough to work in any wardrobe—even Rihanna's.

Shop High-Vamp Flats Inspired by Rihanna

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TOPICS Rihanna