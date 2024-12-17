Millie Bobby Brown Perfectly Matches Her Poodle in Designer Moon Boots and a $995 Louis Vuitton Scarf

This dog-walking outfit is several tax brackets above mine.

Millie Bobby Brown wears a black teddy coat with a louis vuitton cap and scarf matching her poodle in new york city
Celebrity dog-walking outfits are a special kind of street style beast. While anyone with a pet knows they can tend to start dressing like their companions over time, A-listers take coordination with their emotional support accessories to another level.

Case in point: the way Millie Bobby Brown matched her miniature poodle, Winnie, on a Dec. 16 walk through SoHo. The Stranger Things star must have had her dog's curly coat in mind when she choose her designer Moon Boots, the result of a Winter 2021 collaboration between the retro boot brand and French luxury house Chloé. They're coated in fluffy cream shearling and contrasted with camel suede—a near-perfect match to Winnie's golden-brown fur.

Millie Bobby Brown matches her poodle in a black teddy coat jeans and Chloe moon boots while walking in SoHo

Millie Bobby Brown and her toy poodle, Winnie, hit the streets of SoHo on Dec. 16 looking completely in sync.

From afar, the rest of Millie Bobby Brown's dog-walking outfit could have come from my own early-morning-errand wardrobe. Up close, the tags were a reminder she already has a net worth of $14 million at the tender age of 20.

The Enola Holmes actress cuddled up in a black faux fur coat, layered over light-wash jeans. The finishing touches? A Louis Vuitton monogram scarf retailing for $995, plus an LV pink beanie. All signs point to the star stopping by Louis Vuitton's NYC flagship for a winter shopping spree. (Here's hopping Winnie got a matching damier collar.)

Designer Moon Boots and Louis Vuitton accoutrements put my gray dog-walking sweatpants to shame. But they're hardly uncommon for the most pampered pets and dog-walkers of Hollywood. Anora star Mikey Madison walks her chihuahua in head-to-toe Loewe; Zendaya takes Noon Coleman, her miniature schnauzer, on strolls in everything from Reformation sweaters to more Louis Vuitton accessories. Brown even brought Winnie to The Tonight Show this spring, where she walked onstage in a sequin Cult Gaia dress and Jimmy Choo pumps.

Mikey Madison walks her chihuahua in a full loewe look

Mikey Madison seen walking her dog, Jam, on the way to a talk show.

Millie Bobby Brown poses with her miniature poodle on the tonight show

Millie Bobby Brown and Winnie appeared together on The Tonight Show earlier this year.

Celebrity dogs live in the lap of luxury. Their owners are just matching their energy.

