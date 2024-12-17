Celebrity dog-walking outfits are a special kind of street style beast. While anyone with a pet knows they can tend to start dressing like their companions over time, A-listers take coordination with their emotional support accessories to another level.

Case in point: the way Millie Bobby Brown matched her miniature poodle, Winnie, on a Dec. 16 walk through SoHo. The Stranger Things star must have had her dog's curly coat in mind when she choose her designer Moon Boots, the result of a Winter 2021 collaboration between the retro boot brand and French luxury house Chloé. They're coated in fluffy cream shearling and contrasted with camel suede—a near-perfect match to Winnie's golden-brown fur.

Millie Bobby Brown and her toy poodle, Winnie, hit the streets of SoHo on Dec. 16 looking completely in sync. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Chloé x Moon Boot Embroidered Shearling and Leather Snow Boots $564 at The Outnet

From afar, the rest of Millie Bobby Brown's dog-walking outfit could have come from my own early-morning-errand wardrobe. Up close, the tags were a reminder she already has a net worth of $14 million at the tender age of 20.

The Enola Holmes actress cuddled up in a black faux fur coat, layered over light-wash jeans. The finishing touches? A Louis Vuitton monogram scarf retailing for $995, plus an LV pink beanie. All signs point to the star stopping by Louis Vuitton's NYC flagship for a winter shopping spree. (Here's hopping Winnie got a matching damier collar.)

Banana Republic Surplus Relaxed Straight Jean $99.99 at Banana Republic

Designer Moon Boots and Louis Vuitton accoutrements put my gray dog-walking sweatpants to shame. But they're hardly uncommon for the most pampered pets and dog-walkers of Hollywood. Anora star Mikey Madison walks her chihuahua in head-to-toe Loewe; Zendaya takes Noon Coleman, her miniature schnauzer, on strolls in everything from Reformation sweaters to more Louis Vuitton accessories. Brown even brought Winnie to The Tonight Show this spring, where she walked onstage in a sequin Cult Gaia dress and Jimmy Choo pumps.

Mikey Madison seen walking her dog, Jam, on the way to a talk show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Millie Bobby Brown and Winnie appeared together on The Tonight Show earlier this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrity dogs live in the lap of luxury. Their owners are just matching their energy.