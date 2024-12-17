Millie Bobby Brown Perfectly Matches Her Poodle in Designer Moon Boots and a $995 Louis Vuitton Scarf
This dog-walking outfit is several tax brackets above mine.
Celebrity dog-walking outfits are a special kind of street style beast. While anyone with a pet knows they can tend to start dressing like their companions over time, A-listers take coordination with their emotional support accessories to another level.
Case in point: the way Millie Bobby Brown matched her miniature poodle, Winnie, on a Dec. 16 walk through SoHo. The Stranger Things star must have had her dog's curly coat in mind when she choose her designer Moon Boots, the result of a Winter 2021 collaboration between the retro boot brand and French luxury house Chloé. They're coated in fluffy cream shearling and contrasted with camel suede—a near-perfect match to Winnie's golden-brown fur.
From afar, the rest of Millie Bobby Brown's dog-walking outfit could have come from my own early-morning-errand wardrobe. Up close, the tags were a reminder she already has a net worth of $14 million at the tender age of 20.
The Enola Holmes actress cuddled up in a black faux fur coat, layered over light-wash jeans. The finishing touches? A Louis Vuitton monogram scarf retailing for $995, plus an LV pink beanie. All signs point to the star stopping by Louis Vuitton's NYC flagship for a winter shopping spree. (Here's hopping Winnie got a matching damier collar.)
Designer Moon Boots and Louis Vuitton accoutrements put my gray dog-walking sweatpants to shame. But they're hardly uncommon for the most pampered pets and dog-walkers of Hollywood. Anora star Mikey Madison walks her chihuahua in head-to-toe Loewe; Zendaya takes Noon Coleman, her miniature schnauzer, on strolls in everything from Reformation sweaters to more Louis Vuitton accessories. Brown even brought Winnie to The Tonight Show this spring, where she walked onstage in a sequin Cult Gaia dress and Jimmy Choo pumps.
Celebrity dogs live in the lap of luxury. Their owners are just matching their energy.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
