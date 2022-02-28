Kendall Jenner Wore Spring's Trendiest Jacket While Out in Paris

Spring is coming, and that can only mean one thing: it's lightweight jacket season, baby! I'm officially waving in the glorious time of year when we can collectively shed our heavy winter coats in lieu of something a little more stylish. While leather moto and classic denim iterations are timeless standbys in my closet, I'm excited to add another, trendier silhouette into my closet this year—and it's one that supermodels like Kendall Jenner are already styling during Paris Fashion Week. Behold Kendall Jenner's bomber jacket, my dream spring coat.

The reality-star-turned-supermodel (who recently just debuted new red hair!) donned her shiny brown leather bomber while out and about in Paris on February 28. She styled the slightly oversized pick with a pair of straight leg blue jeans and a pair of brown square-toe boots. She kept her accessories on theme, too, opting for a pair of slender brown sunglasses, a light brown suede handbag, and a tan trucker hat. Even her makeup coordinated with the rest of her look: Jenner completed the look with rosy red cheeks and a subtly brown lipstick.

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

Jenner isn't the only of-the-moment It-girl who has worn bomber jackets recently, though. Olivia Palermo and Bella Hadid have worn different versions of the retro-inspired piece in recent weeks. The silhouette was also a mainstay both on the runways and amongst the street style set at New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks for the Fall/Winter 2022 season, proving that it's going to stick around for at least another year. A fully sequined red version appeared at LaQuan Smith, an abstracted denim option popped up at Diesel, and a velvet quilted (and bejeweled!) version showed up at Moschino, too. The style, which used to evoke serious Top Gun energy in my mind, has been officially adopted by the fashion set in 2022.

My point is this: If you too would like to invest in a new bomber jacket for this spring season, there's bound to be one on the market right now that fits your personal style. They also go with just about anything in your closet, from a pair of jeans like Jenner's to a glittery mini dress on date night. Keep reading to shop a few different styles below, ranging from massively oversized to expertly cropped.

Everlane The ReWool Varsity Bomber $198 at Everlane This sporty version from Everlane will remind of your high school days (but only the good parts).

BLANKNYC Faux Suede Bomber Jacket $128 at Nordstrom A suede version like this from BLANKNYC feels updated and classic at the same time.

Camila Coelho Raven Leather Jacket $458 at REVOLVE Or, opt for a standard black leather option to replace your usual leather jacket this season.

Mango Oversized Bomber Jacket $170 at Mango I love an oversized jacket moment because they're ideal for layering on top of heavy sweaters now and over a mini dress later.

COS Classic Bomber Jacket $150 at COS COS takes a minimalist approach to the bomber jacket trend with this camel-colored piece.

REMAIN Birger Christensen Gena Quilted Leather Bomber Jacket $650 at NET-A-PORTER Puffed sleeves add volume to this overwise sleek silhouette.

Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Water Resistant Aviator Bomber Jacket $129 at Nordstrom I love a faux-leather jacket (they're way more affordable than the real thing), and this option from Avec Les Filles is on my must-buy list.