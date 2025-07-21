Natalie Portman Swaps Her Four-Figure Dior Sneakers for $48 Keds
Taylor Swift, you're next.
I was catching up on Substacks when After School author Casey Lewis flagged a sneaker trend that shook me to my core. From Lana Del Rey to fashion influencers like Jess Graves and Becky Malinksy, insiders seem to agree retro Keds sneakers are back. On July 21, a week after Lewis's report dropped, I saw the proof with my own eyes.
Today, Natalie Portman endorsed the Keds revival on the set of her forthcoming rom-com, Good Sex. Portman is a sneakerhead for the chunkiest of chunky trainers from Dior and Hoka offscreen. On the film's New York City set, however, the Black Swan actor gave classic white Keds a go.
Portman's slim sneakers included canvas uppers and rubber soles, the same formula Keds has followed for close to a century. They teased a mid-2010s flashback scene, when this pair would have been worn with a cropped sweater and a skater skirt. (Or, in Portman's case, cut-off shorts.)
Until now, Portman's Good Sex costumes have been polished and preppy, inspired by the pragmatic couples’ therapist she'll play onscreen. On Monday, though, Ally's attire took a Y2K-inspired turn. On top, Portman swapped bow-embellished blouses for a Jacquemus micro cardigan, held together by two cascading buttons.
Then, the Oscar winner paired her crop top with distressed denim shorts, another early-aughts essential. Its waistline was folded into a makeshift belt, which kept her oversize jorts from slipping down.
Unlike the chunky sneakers gaining traction overnight in celebrity style, the Keds renaissance is a slow and steady one. Just two weeks before Portman, Lana Del Rey seemed to co-sign the resurgence. Out in Los Angeles on July 18, she wore what looked like the white-on-white option. (Lewis believes they may be Walmart's similar style, which has more eyelets than typical Keds.)
Keds vanished from celebrity closets sometime around 2016. Still, I bet Taylor Swift has a pair or two close by. In the early 2010s, Swift (a Keds brand ambassador at the time) was synonymous with the low-profile sneakers. She owned over 20 pairs, including a crimson crystal version made for The Red Tour in 2013.
Two years later, during the 1989 era, she teamed up with Keds on custom sneakers inspired by the pop album. Similar to the $50 button-down she wore on July 1, the sneakers were baby blue with white birds.
My 1989 Keds haven't seen the light of day since 2014 (now, they sell on eBay for upwards of $200). I'll join the Keds-issance by rewearing those and then move on to Portman's white pair.
Shop Keds Inspired by Natalie Portman
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.