Natalie Portman Swaps Her Four-Figure Dior Sneakers for $48 Keds

I was catching up on Substacks when After School author Casey Lewis flagged a sneaker trend that shook me to my core. From Lana Del Rey to fashion influencers like Jess Graves and Becky Malinksy, insiders seem to agree retro Keds sneakers are back. On July 21, a week after Lewis's report dropped, I saw the proof with my own eyes.

Today, Natalie Portman endorsed the Keds revival on the set of her forthcoming rom-com, Good Sex. Portman is a sneakerhead for the chunkiest of chunky trainers from Dior and Hoka offscreen. On the film's New York City set, however, the Black Swan actor gave classic white Keds a go.

Portman's slim sneakers included canvas uppers and rubber soles, the same formula Keds has followed for close to a century. They teased a mid-2010s flashback scene, when this pair would have been worn with a cropped sweater and a skater skirt. (Or, in Portman's case, cut-off shorts.)

On the set of Good Sex, Natalie Portman endorsed the Keds revival. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Until now, Portman's Good Sex costumes have been polished and preppy, inspired by the pragmatic couples’ therapist she'll play onscreen. On Monday, though, Ally's attire took a Y2K-inspired turn. On top, Portman swapped bow-embellished blouses for a Jacquemus micro cardigan, held together by two cascading buttons.

Then, the Oscar winner paired her crop top with distressed denim shorts, another early-aughts essential. Its waistline was folded into a makeshift belt, which kept her oversize jorts from slipping down.

Unlike the chunky sneakers gaining traction overnight in celebrity style, the Keds renaissance is a slow and steady one. Just two weeks before Portman, Lana Del Rey seemed to co-sign the resurgence. Out in Los Angeles on July 18, she wore what looked like the white-on-white option. (Lewis believes they may be Walmart's similar style, which has more eyelets than typical Keds.)

A few weeks ago, Lana styled the same white pair as Natalie. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Keds vanished from celebrity closets sometime around 2016. Still, I bet Taylor Swift has a pair or two close by. In the early 2010s, Swift (a Keds brand ambassador at the time) was synonymous with the low-profile sneakers. She owned over 20 pairs, including a crimson crystal version made for The Red Tour in 2013.

Two years later, during the 1989 era, she teamed up with Keds on custom sneakers inspired by the pop album. Similar to the $50 button-down she wore on July 1, the sneakers were baby blue with white birds.

During the 2013 Red Tour, Taylor took center stage in custom Keds. (Image credit: Getty Images)

My 1989 Keds haven't seen the light of day since 2014 (now, they sell on eBay for upwards of $200). I'll join the Keds-issance by rewearing those and then move on to Portman's white pair.