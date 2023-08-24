The Only Shoes That Deserve a Place in Your Fall Wardrobe

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have, classic key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

As much as I enjoy the beach days of summer, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t counting down the days until fall. The drop in temperature, the turning of the leaves—there’s nothing not to love about this season, especially when it comes to fashion. I’d make the argument that it’s the best season for dressing because you can really experiment with what you wear. For light outerwear, you can dabble with a denim jacket or a trench. For a base, you can wear a sweater with a dress, and it still makes sense. But best of all, the weather is just perfect enough for you to rotate through every shoe in your collection before winter hits. (Okay, maybe skip a sandal, but you get where I’m going.)

When it comes to shopping for autumnal footwear, there are a few key styles you need to be investing in. Spring 2023 brought back the ballet flat and Mary Jane in a big way, and their momentum is not stopping anytime soon. New street style sneakers are dropping left and right. And finally, we’re starting to see brands release their latest styles of a classic cold-weather boot. Where can you shop all these in one place, you ask? The answer is Net-a-Porter , of course. It’s my go-to destination when looking for the newest, coolest, and most stylish footwear on the market. The options are endless, but I somehow narrowed it down to the essentials. Keep reading to shop the 15 shoes you should consider for fall.

New Balance Made in USA 990V6 $200 at Net-a-Porter New Balance sneakers of any style have been a fashion-person staple for years now, but this new 990 iteration is refreshing and bound to sell out.

Porte & Paire Bow-Embellished Suede Ballet Flats $250 at Net-a-Porter It feels silly to say that a classic shoe has become a trend, but that’s where we are in 2023. The ballet shoe has made quite the comeback, and we don’t see the momentum slowing down anytime soon.

Gucci Horsebit-Detailed Leather Slippers $730 at Net-a-Porter Slippers, slides, clogs—whatever you want to call them, you need a pair this fall. I’m partial to this chic designer pair to wear with everything from jeans to dresses.

Manolo Blahnik Jada 70 Leather Mules $745 at Net-a-Porter I can’t help but lean into the quintessential color palette when it comes to fall. This chesnut colorway is the exact color I want to wear all season long. Extra points for a walkable heel height and overall ’90s vibes.

Aquazzura Brunswick 45 Suede Ankle Boots $1,125 at Net-a-Porter Hello, gorgeous. This suede boot is begging to be worn with your fall wardrobe. The heel is a manageable height, it has a slight Western flair without being a full-on cowboy boot, and it has the pointed toe, which is more on-trend for 2023.

Ferragamo Irina Glossed-Leather Loafers $780 at Net-a-Porter It doesn’t get more classic than this polished penny loafer. If you haven’t invested in this versatile shoe, consider this your green light. It works with skirts, dresses, denim, and trousers, and it can be dressed up from day to night with ease.

Nike Cortez Sneakers $90 at Net-a-Porter If you haven’t noticed, denim-on-denim ensembles have taken the fashion set by storm this year. This fall, we’re taking that trend to the next level with denim-inspired footwear as well. Between you and me, I’m surprised these are still in stock.

Gianvito Rossi Mary Ribbon 45 Velvet Pumps $895 at Net-a-Porter The Mary Jane shoe has totally piggy-backed off of the ballet flat’s revival. This is a shoe style that will stay in your collection for years to come, making it a worthwhile investment.

Loewe Blaze Burnished Brushed-Leather Loafers $990 at Net-a-Porter Another great loafer option if you’re looking for a more casual vibe. The burnished detailing feels extra unique and fresh for the season ahead. If you prefer classics with a twist, this shoe was made for you.

Gianvito Rossi Denver 70 Leather Ankle Boots $1,495 at Net-a-Porter I don’t know how to explain it, but this boot just oozes “cool.” It’s telling me my old ankle boots simply won’t cut it this year. This is another fresh take on the classic Western boot.

Aeyde Catrina Leather Slingback Pumps $395 at Net-a-Porter Behold the perfect work shoe. This classic slingback style is perfect for the inevitable return to the office. Be the best-dressed colleague with this classy shoe style.

Loeffler Randall + Net Sustain Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats $295 at Net-a-Porter One last ballet flat for good measure. I already own a similar pair and can’t seem to take them off. They make even the simplest look (e.g. jeans and basic tee) much more elevated.

Staud Cami Satin Knee Boots $550 at Net-a-Porter Last year, I was in love with Staud’s Wally Boot, and this year, the Cami takes the cake. The sharp toe, the satin fabric—what’s not to love? This is your night-on-the-town boot for sure.

Gianvito Rossi 85 Suede Pumps $795 at Net-a-Porter I couldn’t do a fall shoe roundup without including a pop of red. Editors have dubbed it the color of the year, so why not incorporate it into your wardrobe via shoe? This is one of those timeless styles you’ll have and wear forever.