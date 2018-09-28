Trench coats have evolved beyond the classic beige and belted styles. They now come in materials like leather and vinyl with prints or ruffles for extra detail. Even fashion houses like Monse have taken the silhouette and remixed it, coming up with illusionary creations like this half-and-half coat (where the blazer looks like it's overlapping the trench). Though the belted, classic trench will remain timeless, this season we have our eyes on the newest trench trends. (Try saying "trench trends" five times fast.) Ahead, our favorite picks, so you can embrace fall in style.

