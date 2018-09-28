Plays Inspector Gadget theme song.
Trench coats have evolved beyond the classic beige and belted styles. They now come in materials like leather and vinyl with prints or ruffles for extra detail. Even fashion houses like Monse have taken the silhouette and remixed it, coming up with illusionary creations like this half-and-half coat (where the blazer looks like it's overlapping the trench). Though the belted, classic trench will remain timeless, this season we have our eyes on the newest trench trends. (Try saying "trench trends" five times fast.) Ahead, our favorite picks, so you can embrace fall in style.
Topshop vinyl mac trench coat, $100
The beauty of transparent trenches is that they show off your outfit underneath, whether you’re in a printed dress or a T-shirt and sweatpants (hey, no judgement). You don't have to worry about the coat clashing with any of your outfits and it simply looks cool. For those who are worried about warmth (this piece looks awfully thin) layer a fuzzy teddy jacket or another mid-length coat underneath.
Avec Les Filles suede coat, $330
This suede trench has been on my wishlist forever. I love the cognac color and the simplicity of its design; you can wear it with jeans for a casual fall day or over a fancy slip dress at holiday parties. The suede adds an interesting texture to the coat and, most importantly, it looks warm too.
H&M trenchcoat, $80
Trench coats don't have to be stiff and rigid. This H&M option has more of a languid silhouette that gently drapes over your body. It comes in a pretty burgundy color, that reminds me of red wine or fall foliage, and features a neck clasp to keep the wind from blowing down your coat. It's one of the most stylish pieces to buy if you're on a budget.
MSGM denim trench coat, $760
I would trade in all five of my denim jackets for this cool denim trench. The outerwear is part of MSGM's pre-fall '18 collection and the design's inspired by British punk fashion with a hint of '50s Americana. Made of rigid blue denim, the trench features a double-breasted silhouette and storm flaps, which prevent wind and rain from getting under your coat. Go for a denim-on-denim outfit by wearing yours over jeans.
Joie ruffle trench coat, $179
SHOP IT
A pop of ruffle detail draws attention to your trench coat while still having it feel wearable. This Joie piece is feminine and polished, making it work-appropriate when paired with a chiffon blouse and an a-line skirt. You can easily take this into the weekend too with cropped jeans and a sweater. The world is your oyster when it comes to this ruffled number.
& Other Stories Alpaca blend coat, $249
Alpaca wool is similar to a sheep's but warmer, not prickly, and hypoallergenic—it's sort of perfect for making into a coat. I have my eye on this piece from & Other Stories because of the relaxed fit and length. It hits right below the knees, ensuring you're all covered up and warm.
Mural belted trench coat, $128
The attention-grabbing plaid design add a preppy twist to the classic double-breasted style and it shows you're not afraid to embrace the trends. Since this outerwear also makes a strong fashion statement without being overly flashy, it's a must-have piece for fall.
Zara wrinkle trench coat, $119
If you hate ironing, this coat is for you. The creases all over give the outerwear piece character and style, so the wearer feels like the most fashionable person on the streets. Style with a knitted minidress and thigh-high black boots.
Rains glossy trench coat, $215
Rains coats are designed to protect you from stormy weather, which is why this trench looks so slick and glossy. The water droplets slide right off! The coat has deep flap pockets for your belongings (leave the purse at home so it doesn't get wet) while the waist belt and oversize collar give it that trademark trench coat silhouette. Wear with a hoodie, black jeans, and black ankle boots.
Storets trench coat, $198
When looking for a trench coat, look for the tiny details that make it stand out from the usual styles. Instead of a waist belt, Storets incorporated looped rope designs on the sides for a unique fashion touch. Wear this coat with a sweater, jeans, and patent leather knee-high boots.