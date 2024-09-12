The Most Memorable VMAs 2024 Red Carpet Looks

In eight years of covering red carpets as a fashion reporter, I've learned to love MTV's VMAs. This is an awards show where musicians put the "personal" in "personal style," and where extra drama is always encouraged. Stars don't just walk the carpet; they perform on it. It's not about a simply pretty dress or an avant-garde matching set; it's not even about looking elegant or textbook "good." It's about wearing something that will make it into an artist's catalogue of their most memorable looks of all time—for better or for worse.

The 2024 VMAs red carpet proved my point. Whether I was observing Taylor Swift in tartan Dior, Tyla in off-the-runway Area, or Chappell Roan in Joan of Arc cosplay, I saw outfits that audiences at home would definitely talk about tomorrow and remember one, five, or ten years from now. From naked corset dresses to rare vintage flexes and over-the-top embellishments, the following looks are the ones that stood out on the 2024 VMAs's characteristically chaotic red carpet.

Taylor Swift Dresses for Revenge in Dior

Taylor Swift shocked fans with a Dior tartan corset and hot pants on the 2024 VMAs red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether she's going on a date with Travis Kelce or attending a low-key wedding, Taylor Swift's fashion is always going to get people talking (and often, theorizing). Her look for the 2024 VMAs sent fans into overdrive while expanding her style repertoire. Working with longtime stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer, Swift plucked a sexy tartan corset, open-front cape skirt, and black hot pants from Dior's Resort 2025 runway. She accessorized like a red carpet warrior with lace-up leather gloves and towering, thigh-high boots.

Swift has been wearing punk princess checks by Vivienne Westwood all summer, but to quote "The Archer," this version looks especially ready for combat. And, for sweeping the categories where Swift was nominated for 12 total VMA trophies.

Chappell Roan's Medieval Y/Project Gown

Chappell Roan channeled Joan of Arc on the 2024 VMAs red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One thing about Chappell Roan: She knows how to make an homage and make an entrance. Before stepping on to the 2024 VMAs red carpet in her gauzy Y/Project naked dress, a leather-clad knight rolled out a woven rug fit for a medieval chateau. Then Roan floated on to her personal step and repeat, in a gray, black, and burgundy naked dress with a utility green cape coat over her shoulders.

Chappell Roan's look lands on this list in part for referencing a time-honored VMAs trend—the totally-sheer naked dress—and in part for bringing performance back to the carpet. She posed with a sword that could take down her enemies and a cross hanging around her neck, her squire assisting her all the way down the carpet. The intimidatingly regal energy was only enhanced by Roan's brief shouting exchange with a photographer who got too demanding.

Writer Ira Madison III said it best on X: "Bring real DIVAS back to pop!"

Sabrina Carpenter's Vintage Bob Mackie Moment

Sabrina Carpenter glowed in a vintage dress sourced from Tab Vintage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet appearance on the 2024 VMAs red carpet made quite the impact. Her recent styling has played with 1950s bombshell codes, pulling from a range of designers like Ukrainian brand Frolov and even the archives at Victoria's Secret. The "Please Please Please" singer was the spitting image of the ultimate pin-up girl, Marilyn Monroe, in a vintage gown pulled from Tab Vintage. Her dress, styled by Jared Ellner, featured a romantic sweetheart neckline with intricate beading coating the corseted bodice. No Monroe homage is complete without full Old Hollywood curls, and Carpenter of course followed suit.

There was more than one reference baked into this look. Carpenter's dress was originally worn by Fran Drescher on an episode of The Nanny.

Megan Thee Stallion's First of Many Looks

Megan Thee Stallion arrived in a gown referencing her 2023 VMAs look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She's the host with the most....looks, that is. Megan Thee Stallion's VMAs red carpet look kicked off a night of many outfit changes, ranging from an Olympic bodysuit to a fiery red corset dress. Her Nicole + Felicia ballgown set the tone for the night: It had a hint of sexy, sheer fabric underneath the corseted bodice, but it also took up space with an exaggerated skirt that gathered at her knees. Meg told interviewers on the carpet she had a very specific vision: "I wanted to give hot girl summer but glam, but a little dark beauty." She checked all those boxes at once.

Halsey's Archival Versace Flex

Halsey sourced a vintage Versace leopard print dress that would make any vintage collector purr. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 1996, Gianni Versace designed this red leopard gown, set with intricate beading along some of the spots, as a one-of-one piece for Elizabeth Hurley. All these years later, Halsey and her styling team pulled it from the boutique Janet Mandell for its grand re-entry into celebrity society at the 2024 VMAs. That history alone would make Halsey's look a noteworthy one, but her commitment to the style with matching, bright red hair made it an all-time VMAs contender.

Tyla Continues Her Awards Sweep in Area

Tyla glowed in a sunshine yellow dress by Area. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla started 2024 winning her first Grammy. She continued her awards sweep at the 2024 VMAs with an upbeat dress to match. The "Water" singer chose a fringed dress from Area's Fall 2024 collection, bringing even more high-color contrast to the event with Barbie pink heels and earrings, plus a turquoise necklace. Stacking Technicolor shades was a prelude to the joy Tyla resonated when she accepted her Best Afrobeats award. Maybe the singer manifested her next accolade when she got dressed.

Addison Rae References Madonna

Addison Rae wasn't afraid to have fun on the 2024 VMAs red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Addison Rae had one message for the interviewers when she got ahold of the mic on the 2024 VMAs red carpet: "I just want to have fun!" And it was obvious she was enjoying the carpet more than anyone else, fluffing up the tulle skirt attached to her satin ivory bloomers, throwing up her hands in exaggerated poses, and blowing kisses to the cameras. Her custom look Miss Claire Sullivan look also included a satin white bra top and pointed toe heels—which, together, referenced the high priestess of the VMAs: Madonna. She and stylist Dara did pop's original princess proud with their carefree Blond Ambition tribute.

Katy Perry Tries a Club Classic in Who Decides War

Katy Perry wears a wet look to the 2024 VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

New York Fashion Week's Spring 2025 season had barely ended before Katy Perry pulled this red carpet look from Who Decides War's runway. The recipient of the Video Vanguard Award—an achievement shared by the likes of Madonna and Jennifer Lopez—Perry and stylist Tatiana Waterford likely wanted to choose something that nodded to the arc of the singer's career and where she is now at once. After all, it's going to be in every retrospective of her style from here on out. This two-piece set plays into the sweaty, clubby, hyperpop aesthetics of Perry's latest album; at the same time, her wet-hair styling and extra-low-rise skirt pay homage to the long history of pop artists aiming to shock and awe on the VMAs red carpet.

Lisa Makes an Entrance in Custom Mugler

Lisa started the red carpet in a hooded corset gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hooded gowns were a microtrend on the 2024 VMAs red carpet, appearing in thick satins and gauzy, sheer fabrics. The first one to grace the carpet was also the best, courtesy of Blackpink's Lisa. Her custom Mugler dress, styled by Hathairat Nan Nist Permpoon, expertly justaposed a nearly-naked-looking corset with a dreamy, sweeping skirt that draped asymmetrically across her body and also, somehow, connected to her hood and long-sleeves. It was a something of a red herring for the more sultry look she'd wear for her performance inside the arena; both are fit for a "Rockstar."