I don't know about you, but I've been guilty of slacking off with my loungewear for far too long. I'm reluctant to say that it's been a while since I graduated from college, yet my holey school t-shirts are practically the only things I reach for when I go to bed. Since I've entered my mid-twenties, however, I've had a change of heart. As a kid, I always thought the true mark of adulthood was wearing silky pajamas and matching lounge sets so I decided it was time for a much-needed loungewear overhaul. What better time for a wardrobe update than during a sale?

Thanks to Nordstrom's fall sale, I'm finally able to upgrade my loungewear without having to spend a fortune. From now until November 6, the retailer is offering up to 50 percent on top-rated pajamas, sweatshirts, leggings, robes, and more. Basically, I can get everything I need for a new and improved loungewear collection. Ahead, I've rounded up my top cozy picks from the sale, which include editor-favorite brands like Eberjey, The North Face, Barefoot Dreams, Alo, and more. If your loungewear is anything like mine, this is a sale you're going to want to shop.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan (Was $145) $65 at Nordstrom If you only know Barefoot Dreams for their viral blankets, allow me to introduce you to their crazy soft cardigans. Just like their blankets, this cardigan is soft to the touch and will keep you warm. Unlike their blankets, however, you can throw this cardigan on for Zoom meetings and no one will blink an eye. It's lightweight, too, so you won't too bogged down in fabric.

Alo Airlift High Waist Leggings (Was $128) $58 at Nordstrom Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Olivia Wilde, and Hailey Bieber are all obsessed with Alo's leggings so now's the time to try out the celeb-loved brand while it's on sale. These have a second-skin fit with high compression and an extra-wide waistband so you look and feel sculpted. The 7/8 hem is perfect for petite figures or for those who prefer an ankle-grazing legging, too. I suggest snatching these up quick because they are bound to sell out.

Free People On the Rise Mini Slip (Was $98) $74 at Nordstrom Sleepwear doesn't have to be boring. Take a look at this Free People slip as a prime example. The lace and silk combo is nothing short of sexy, but the thigh-high slits really push the envelope. I especially love this pink and red color combo, but if you're more into neutrals, there's a colorway for you that's even more discounted than this one.

Eberjey Gisele Print Jersey Knit Pajamas (Was $158) $100 at Nordstrom If you want a pair of truly luxurious pajamas, Eberjey is the brand to turn to. Their fabrics are deliciously soft and warm, yet lightweight and breathable enough to keep even the hottest of sleepers comfortable. This set is your classic pajama style with a button-up top and flowy pants, complete with pretty contrasting satin piping. The polka-dot print makes these an extra fun pair.

The North Face Denali Half Zip Fleece Pullover (Was $160) $120 at Nordstrom When The North Face goes on sale, you take advantage of it. This pullover is the perfect piece to throw on when you need a bit of extra warmth. The brand's Polartec fleece is soft to the touch, breathable, and crazy comfortable. And maybe you wouldn't think purple and brown would go together, but clearly, it does because this pullover is so cool.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Collar Robe (Was $69) $39 at Nordstrom I've never understood the need to have a cozy robe until I got one myself. Now there's not a morning that goes by when I'm not wrapped in mine. Do yourself a favor and add this top-rated robe to your cart. It's plush and warm, but still lightweight so those in hot climates won't have to worry about getting stuffy. Reviewers say it's the perfect piece to throw on after a shower for a bit of extra relaxation and I believe it.

Lauren by Ralph Lauren Knit Crop Cotton Pajamas (Was $68) $48 at Nordstrom If you grabbed the robe above, why not treat yourself to the matching pajamas? This set has nearly all 5-star reviews with a rating of 4.8 out of 5, so you know they're great. Made of 100 percent cotton, these are cozy soft just like flannel sheets. Reviewers especially love the pants' high-rise and cropped length as its more flattering and keeps them cool during warm weather.

Open Edit 3-Piece Cozy Knit Lounge Set (Was $99) $45 at Nordstrom A matching set is a surefire way to feel luxurious. I guarantee it. This cozy set goes above and beyond with a tank, pants, and a cardigan all for the price of $45—a steal if I've ever seen one. Reviewers say this set has a great fit, plus it's comfortable and soft. One reviewer even convincingly wrote, "I'm considering heels and jewelry as I don't want to change out of mine!"

Nordstrom Long Cashmere Cardigan (Was $365) $183 at Nordstrom For a true treat to yourself or a friend, cashmere is the way to go. This long sweater is made from a blend of recycled cashmere, which makes it a find you can feel good about buying. The extra long length means this cardigan is essentially a blanket you can wear in public and who wouldn't want that? Considering this is 50 percent off, this cashmere pick is a steal.

Hue Hold It Wide Waistband Leggings (Was $48) $34 at Nordstrom I personally prefer leggings to have an extra-wide, compressive waistband so they hold my tummy in. If you're like me, then you're going to love these leggings. The waistband is wide and ribbed to snatch in your waist, but won't leave you feeling restricted. They're made from an antimicrobial fabric so you can workout without worry. As an added bonus, these leggings have two large pockets, too.

Nordstrom Classic Silk Pajamas $100 at Nordstrom When it comes to pajamas, you likely fall into one of two camps: warm and soft fabrics or cool and silky. If you fall into the latter, I recommend adding this pretty set to your cart. Made of 100 percent silk, these pajamas feel light as air and smooth against your skin. And if you're worried about these being high maintenance, don't be—these pajamas are totally machine washable, which doesn't happen too often with silk.

UGG Vivianne Cotton Pajama Top (Was $88) $44 at Nordstrom Some of my friends complain about being hot sleepers even in the fall and winter, and I totally feel for them. If I could only suggest one pair of pajamas to them, it would be this UGG pair. This top is made of breezy cotton gauze to ensure even the hottest of sleepers stay cool. I also think the silhouette of the tops is surprisingly fashionable for a pajama top. Dare I suggest you could it wear it as a summer top? Make sure to grab the matching (also on-sale) pants to complete the set.

Felina Wide Leg Organic Cotton Lounge Pants (Was $48) $34 at Nordstrom Not quite a pajama pant, not quite a sweatpant, these pants were simply made to be comfortable in. Whether you wear them to bed, around the house, or even on a trip to run errands, these wide-legged pants will keep you comfortable, guaranteed. It's all thanks to their relaxed fit and stretch cotton fabrication. One reviewer says, "I love these so much that I have three pairs."

Flora Nikrooz Genevive Short Robe (Was $98) $69 at Nordstrom There's something about slipping into a nice robe when getting ready for a special occasion. It makes the act feel all the more luxurious. With its satiny feel and beautiful lace, this Flora Nikrooz robe is the kind I imagine myself wearing when I'm getting ready on my wedding day. It would also spruce up any normal day with its luxurious look.

Honeydew Intimates In Tune Lettuce Edge Pajamas (Was $59) $39 at Nordstrom If you're still sleeping in your big t-shirt from your college days, it's time for an upgrade. A simple matching PJ set like this is so much more elevated and I promise you won't feel panicked if you have to answer the door while wearing them. This Honeydew Intimates set is especially airy for warm sleepers with its wide-legged bottoms and cropped tank top. The lettuce-edge hem is an adorable touch, too.