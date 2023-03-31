As someone who writes about fashion on a near-daily basis, I'm constantly scouring the web for newsworthy deals. With most days now lingering near cooler temps and with summer on the horizon, I'm looking high and low for transitional pieces right now. Think breezy linen pants, light jackets, and versatile tops. Well, I'm excited to say that I've found all of these pieces and (much) more at Nordstrom's Spring Sale.

To make way for the new season and for a fresh batch of closet newness, Nordstrom is having a massive sale from now until April 9 with discounts of up to 60 percent off best-selling brands. Everything from summer dresses and shoes to classic button-down shirts and denim shorts is on steep discount. Not only that, but you can also score jewelry, sunglasses, and handbags on sale, too.

This sale is truly a big one—as in over 14,000 discounted pieces big. But don't worry, I did all of the heavy lifting for you. Ahead, I've rounded up the best spring-to-summer pieces from every major category that are worth adding to your closet. You may want to hurry, though. Pieces were literally selling out as I wrote this story.

Shop On-Sale Tops

(opens in new tab) Nordstrom Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt (Was $79) $47 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) While I don't think you need a reason to add another button-up shirt to your closet, in case you do, this one is 40 percent off and features a gorgeous color. The kelly green shade is the perfect spring update for your go-to white shirt and it's so easy to style. Pair it with a ribbed tank and trousers and you're good to go.

(opens in new tab) Levi's Women's Faux Leather Racer Jacket (Was $150) $90 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Come springtime, I always have my eye on on-sale coats and jackets and after spotting this one, I've never clicked "add to cart" so fast. The racer style fits right into the motocross trend the fashion set has been loving as of late, but it's still classic enough to wear for years to come. I will absolutely be throwing this over all of my dresses during the spring.

(opens in new tab) Maje Melonie Clover Jacquard Sleeveless Sweater (Was $265) $199 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Paris-founded brand Maje is known for their classic and quirky pieces and this vest fits that bill. A sweater vest, especially one as cute as this, will be the ultimate transitional piece in your wardrobe. Wear over a button-up or turtleneck for chillier days, or wear alone with a mini skirt for spring.

(opens in new tab) Free People We the Free Marten Oxford Stripe Tunic Blouse (Was $128) $67 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) If you're tired of the same old button-ups in your closet, switch it up with this Free People blouse. The cinched-in waist and side ties make this piece cooler than all of your other shirts. With the longer cut, this would look so chic with a pair of stirrup leggings and ballet flats.

(opens in new tab) Topshop Print Mock Neck Mesh Top (Was $48) $24 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This just-dropped Topshop long sleeve has me imagining about a thousand different ways of styling it. Layer under dresses, short sleeve tops, and button-ups, throw a corset over it, or wear alone with a fancy bralette. However you decide to style it, it's going to be cool.

Shop On-Sale Bottoms

(opens in new tab) Madewell The Perfect Vintage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Was $138) $96 at Madewell (opens in new tab) Wide-leg jeans are the way to go this spring, especially if they are a dark wash. A fitted high-waist, plus a touch of stretch make these jeans feel like you've had them for years and years. If you're still on the hunt for a dark pair of jeans for spring, might we suggest this pair? We'd also suggest snatching these up quick because there's a good chance they will sell out.

(opens in new tab) Nike One Lux 7/8 Tights (Was $90) $63 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) It's not every day great leggings like these go on sale, and from Nike no less. These are made from that kind of Dri-FIT sweat-wicking material Nike is known for, so dare to wear these on your most intense workouts. They're also soft and smooth like butter, making them great for lounging, too.

(opens in new tab) Levi's 70s High Flare Jeans (Was $108) Visit Site (opens in new tab) One of 2023's hottest denim trends is flare jeans, so I couldn't be happier to snag a pair on sale. Just like MC's Style Director Sarah Holzman suggests, I'll be wearing mine with pointed-toe heels (like the Franco Sarto pair, below) to elevate them for the office, then throwing on sneakers for the weekend.

(opens in new tab) Tommy Bahama Two Palms High Waist Linen Pants (Was $118) $83 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Come summer, temps are going to reach scorching levels, so you're going to want to grab these linen pants sooner rather than later. They will keep you so much more cooler and comfier than your jeans, trust us. Reviewers also agree these are the "perfect summer pants."

(opens in new tab) Levi's 501® Original Cutoff Denim Shorts (Was $70) $52 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) You're not fully summer-ready unless you have a pair of denim cutoffs. Whether it be a festival, beach day, or happy hour, these Levi's shorts will suit any summer event you have on your agenda. Plus, your legs are going to look so long with their high-waisted fit and short shredded hems.

(opens in new tab) MOTHER The Rambler Ankle Straight Leg Jeans (Was $218) $164 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) No matter what the establish "rule" says, you can (and should!) wear white after Labor Day, especially if it involves these jeans. The straight, high-waisted fit is the ultimate classic style for everyday wear. They feature just a tad amount of stretch while keeping their shape so you'll stay comfy, too.

Shop On-Sale Dresses

(opens in new tab) Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress (Was $49) $21 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This top-rated dress can be styled up and down in a pitch for any occasion. Heading into the office? Throw on a blazer and heeled sandals. Going to brunch with the girls? Add a pair of white sneakers and a bracelet or two. The opportunities are endless.

(opens in new tab) Free People Golden Hour Smocked Bodice Cotton Maxi Dress (Was $168) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Before you know it, summer will be here so why not refresh your wardrobe with a summer dress or two? This flowy maxi dress makes for the perfect throw-on-and-go outfit for when it's too hot to care. Just add a pair of sandals and you're set with an effortlessly chic outfit.

(opens in new tab) Elliat Camo Asymmetric Satin Cocktail Dress (Was $148) $111 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Meet your new favorite dress for all of your special occasions this spring. With a halter neck, wrap-front bottom, and asymmetrical hem, this dress looks killer on just about everyone. Don't believe me? Just take a look at one of the several photo reviews for proof.

(opens in new tab) Vince Camuto Floral Collared Wrap Dress (Was $129) $58 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Have you seen a more perfect dress for spring and summer? The wrap style flatters every body type, plus it can easily be dressed up or down with heels or sneakers. Somehow it's over 50 percent off and still in stock, but something tells us not for long.

(opens in new tab) 1.STATE Print Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Maxi Dress (Was $109) $46 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) I may not have an occasion to wear this dress to, but you can bet I will be buying it anyway for when the time comes. The maxi silhouette paired with the cinched-in waist and cold-shoulder detail is so dreamy, I can't believe it's on sale. While I promise leopard print is a neutral, the black version (opens in new tab) is also on sale if that's more your vibe.

Shop On-Sale Shoes

(opens in new tab) Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal (Was $125) $80 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Every single one of these shoes' 15 (!!!) different colorways are on sale, so go ahead and stock up. Reviewers are obsessed with how comfy these are. One even wrote, "I wore these for the first time in Las Vegas for 5+ hours on my feet. 0 blisters, feet never hurt once." Color us impressed.

(opens in new tab) Calvin Klein Beanca Slide Sandal (Was $99) $59 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Warm weather is nearly here, which means it's time to switch out your ankle boots with spring sandals. Not only do these slides come in on-trend metallic gold, but you have your pick from neutrals like black and off-white, plus fun lime green, pale blue, and coral. I plan on buying at least one if not two, pairs.

(opens in new tab) Franco Sarto Racer Slingback Pointed Toe Pump (Was $115) $81 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) In case you didn't know, slingback heels make for an excellent summer shoe. This pair, in 2023's hottest color lavender, puts a little more polish on your go-to work heels. If purple is not your thing, there's also several shades of nude on sale to suit your fancy.

(opens in new tab) Journee Signature Emerence Mary Jane Flat (Was $140) $98 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Everyone in the fashion crowd can't stop wearing ballet flats, myself included. These ones, though, get extra styling points for their pointed toe, mary jane strap, and polished hardware. A quality pair of shoes for under $100 doesn't come often, so be sure to add these to your cart ASAP.

(opens in new tab) Adidas Primegreen Stan Smith Sneaker (Was $100) $65 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) White sneakers are a necessity come spring and it doesn't get much more classic than Adidas' Stan Smith sneaker. These chic white sneakers will go with everything in your closet, we promise. Over 3,000 Nordstrom shoppers rated these 5 stars so you know they're a winner.

Shop On-Sale Bags

(opens in new tab) Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Leather Tote (Was $188) $141 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This is one of MC's favorite laptop bags, only slightly smaller and at an even more affordable price. We promise you will be able to fit everything you need to take you from the office to happy hour. Phone, keys, laptop, wallet, you name it, it can fit in this bag. Wear it over your shoulder or opt to use the crossbody strap for extra heavy hauls.

(opens in new tab) Tory Burch Robinson Wallet on a Chain (Was $498) $298 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Tory Burch has so many good bags on sale right now, but this one in particular has me lusting after summer. Light brown leather paired with the woven detail means this little bag will go with all of my warm weather outfits. Throw on the chain strap to go hands-free or wear it as a clutch for all of your special occasions this season.

(opens in new tab) Yuzefi Pretzel Leather Crossbody Bag (Was $595) $357 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Uniquely-shaped handbags like this will instantly sort you into the fashion crowd. The twisted pretzel-like strap adds an element of coolness all of your outfits will benefit from. This bag is just asking for a moment on your Instagram feed.

(opens in new tab) COACH Small Paper Straw Tote (Was $395) $277 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) In case you didn't know, COACH is in the middle of a resurgence, and this bag only further proves that. This lightweight bag isn't too big and isn't too small, and can fit all of your daily essentials with ease. The leather and straw design has me wanting to book a beach vacation ASAP so I can take this along.

(opens in new tab) Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch (Was $348) $261 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) It's time to prep your summer wedding outfits. Why not base your dress off this statement clutch? The orange sherbet color and sculptural baubles are a conversation-starter, that's for sure.

Shop On-Sale Accessories

(opens in new tab) Prada 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses (Was $293) $220 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) I had to double-check my calendar to make sure it wasn't April Fools because Prada on sale has got to be a joke. But I've checked my sources and this classic pair of sunnies is discounted through the duration of Nordstrom's sale. Grab these to make every single outfit instantly cooler.

(opens in new tab) Sterling Forever Kori Triple Layered Necklace (was $60) $42 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Silver jewelry is trending hard and I don't see any signs of it slowing down. Nail the trend in one fell swoop with this triple strand necklace. Layered necklaces like this take all of the work out of mixing different strands together, which is why I'll be adding this pick to my cart.

(opens in new tab) Kate Spade New York Stone Heart Huggie Earrings (Was $78) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Huggies are my go-to earring choice, so when I saw these cutesy earrings, I stopped my scrolling. This dainty little pair works perfectly;y in my second ear piercing along with my other hoops. The problem is, though, that I can't decide on which color to get—pink and gold or silver or silver and amethyst.

(opens in new tab) Ray-Ban 51mm Polarized Geometric Sunglasses (Was $213) $163 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Ray-Ban sets the standard for quality sunglasses and thankfully there are a ton of on-sale options. This style, though, I've all across TikTok and I have yet to see it look bad on someone. These geometric sunnies truly look great on everyone, plus they are polarized!