I Lost Track of Time in Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Rabbit Hole—Here's What I'm Buying For Under $300

Consider this to be your personal Pinterest board.

Women wearing spring outfits in Copenhagen and New York
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

Spring weather is here, and I have to admit that I’m a little stuck. After months of relying on my all-black outfits and heavy winter knits, I'm trying to. lighten up my look. So, I turned to Nordstrom’s sale for inspiration and crafted seven early spring outfits for less than $300 each.

Nordstrom’s massive sale offers shoppers up to 50 percent off every spring outfit essential. I found discounted white trousers perfect for wearing in the office and Bermuda shorts that are surprisingly chic. These all pair perfectly with the accessories I picked, like sleek ballet flats and black sunglasses you’ll wear daily.

Keep scrolling to shop my favorite sale finds and see how I would style them. The discounts are running until March 24, so there’s never been a better time to shop.

Woman wearing white pants tan jacket in copenhagen

Work your white layers back into your outfits by way of a classic tan coach and black accessories.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

It's not quite all-white-outfit weather yet, but you can still make your light pieces work this spring. My trick is to style my favorite picks (like white trousers) with other tan options like the bomber jacket below.

WAYF
WAYF Della Wide Leg Pants (Were $99)

Oversize Cotton Bomber Jacket
Topshop Oversize Cotton Bomber Jacket (Was $100)

Contrast Stitch Penny Loafer
Free People Contrast Stitch Penny Loafers (Were $128)

woman in blazer long white shorts knee high

Long blazers act as the perfect layer over summery separates.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Bermuda shorts are shaping up to be a major denim trend for summer. Make them feel a little more elevated with a black blazer and knee-high boots.

Free People Boomerang Long Denim Shorts
Free People Boomerang Long Denim Shorts (Were $98)

Cotton On Lolita Blazer
Cotton On Lolita Blazer (Was $120)

Dario Softy Street Boot
Chinese Laundry Dario Softy Street Boots (Were $120)

Launchmetrics Spotlight

All-denim looks are classic spring ensembles.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

All-denim looks are trending right now, so make sure you have at least one in your spring outfit rotation. This means keeping layers like a denim shirt-jacket and a matching pair of jeans on hand at all times.

Classic Denim Shacket
Rolla's Classic Denim Shacket (Was $149)

'90s Pinch Waist High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
AGOLDE '90s Pinch Waist High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were $218)

Ophelia Oval Sunglasses
Rubi Shoes Ophelia Oval Sunglasses (Were $15)

Launchmetrics Spotlight

Striped shirts and straight-leg jeans are a perfect combination.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

This is a classic combination I return to whenever I don't know what to wear. High-waisted jeans in an easy-to-style dark wash, a button-down shirt, and a thick belt to tie it all together.

Textured Stripe Button-Up Shirt
Topshop Textured Stripe Button-Up Shirt (Was $60)

Mango Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Mango Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans (Were $70)

Mercer Leather Belt
Nordstrom Mercer Leather Belt (Was $50)

Launchmetrics Spotlight

Handle up-and-down weather by keeping a black sweatshirt on hand at all times.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The spring season is peppered with unseasonably warm afternoons that warrant lighter layers like a white tank top. Keep the cold at bay with an extra layer—like a wear-anywhere black sweatshirt.

Bondi Tank
Cotton On Bondi Tank (Was $15)

Fleece Detail Oversize Crewneck Sweatshirt
BP. Fleece Detail Oversize Crewneck Sweatshirt (Was $45)

High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Nordstrom High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Were $129)

Woman wearing a white skirt, black boots, and a blue sweater in New York City.

Get more wear out of your winter sweaters by wearing them with lighter hues.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Don't pack away your winter knits just yet—street stylers in New York proved that they work just as well with white skirts and kitten-heeled boots.

Nikita Kitten Heel Tall Boot
27 EDIT Naturalizer Nikita Kitten Heel Tall Boots (Were $275)

Harmony Balloon Sleeve Sweater
Princess Polly Harmony Balloon Sleeve Sweater (Was $57)

Catalina Embroidered Eyelet Cotton Maxi Skirt
WAYF Catalina Embroidered Eyelet Cotton Maxi Skirt (Was $89)

Woman wearing white midi dress and black accessories at New york Fashion Week

Make your white dresses workwear appropriate with sleek accessories.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

White dresses are the quintessential summer piece. Make yours feel edgier for spring by teaming it with black accessories. Glossy ballet flats and sleek sunglasses should give you polished look.

Cross-Back Midi Dress
Reistor Cross-Back Midi Dress (Was $222)

Cohen Pointed Toe Flat
Cohen Pointed Toe Flats (Were $130)

52mm Rectangular Sunglasses
BP. 52mm Rectangular Sunglasses (Were $15)

TOPICS
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸