Spring weather is here, and I have to admit that I’m a little stuck. After months of relying on my all-black outfits and heavy winter knits, I'm trying to. lighten up my look. So, I turned to Nordstrom’s sale for inspiration and crafted seven early spring outfits for less than $300 each.

Nordstrom’s massive sale offers shoppers up to 50 percent off every spring outfit essential. I found discounted white trousers perfect for wearing in the office and Bermuda shorts that are surprisingly chic. These all pair perfectly with the accessories I picked, like sleek ballet flats and black sunglasses you’ll wear daily.

Keep scrolling to shop my favorite sale finds and see how I would style them. The discounts are running until March 24, so there’s never been a better time to shop.

Work your white layers back into your outfits by way of a classic tan coach and black accessories. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

It's not quite all-white-outfit weather yet, but you can still make your light pieces work this spring. My trick is to style my favorite picks (like white trousers) with other tan options like the bomber jacket below.

Long blazers act as the perfect layer over summery separates. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Bermuda shorts are shaping up to be a major denim trend for summer. Make them feel a little more elevated with a black blazer and knee-high boots.

All-denim looks are classic spring ensembles. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

All-denim looks are trending right now, so make sure you have at least one in your spring outfit rotation. This means keeping layers like a denim shirt-jacket and a matching pair of jeans on hand at all times.

Striped shirts and straight-leg jeans are a perfect combination. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

This is a classic combination I return to whenever I don't know what to wear. High-waisted jeans in an easy-to-style dark wash, a button-down shirt, and a thick belt to tie it all together.

Handle up-and-down weather by keeping a black sweatshirt on hand at all times. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The spring season is peppered with unseasonably warm afternoons that warrant lighter layers like a white tank top. Keep the cold at bay with an extra layer—like a wear-anywhere black sweatshirt.

Get more wear out of your winter sweaters by wearing them with lighter hues. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Don't pack away your winter knits just yet—street stylers in New York proved that they work just as well with white skirts and kitten-heeled boots.

Make your white dresses workwear appropriate with sleek accessories. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

White dresses are the quintessential summer piece. Make yours feel edgier for spring by teaming it with black accessories. Glossy ballet flats and sleek sunglasses should give you polished look.