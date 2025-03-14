I Lost Track of Time in Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Rabbit Hole—Here's What I'm Buying For Under $300
Consider this to be your personal Pinterest board.
Spring weather is here, and I have to admit that I’m a little stuck. After months of relying on my all-black outfits and heavy winter knits, I'm trying to. lighten up my look. So, I turned to Nordstrom’s sale for inspiration and crafted seven early spring outfits for less than $300 each.
Nordstrom’s massive sale offers shoppers up to 50 percent off every spring outfit essential. I found discounted white trousers perfect for wearing in the office and Bermuda shorts that are surprisingly chic. These all pair perfectly with the accessories I picked, like sleek ballet flats and black sunglasses you’ll wear daily.
Keep scrolling to shop my favorite sale finds and see how I would style them. The discounts are running until March 24, so there’s never been a better time to shop.
It's not quite all-white-outfit weather yet, but you can still make your light pieces work this spring. My trick is to style my favorite picks (like white trousers) with other tan options like the bomber jacket below.
Bermuda shorts are shaping up to be a major denim trend for summer. Make them feel a little more elevated with a black blazer and knee-high boots.
All-denim looks are trending right now, so make sure you have at least one in your spring outfit rotation. This means keeping layers like a denim shirt-jacket and a matching pair of jeans on hand at all times.
This is a classic combination I return to whenever I don't know what to wear. High-waisted jeans in an easy-to-style dark wash, a button-down shirt, and a thick belt to tie it all together.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The spring season is peppered with unseasonably warm afternoons that warrant lighter layers like a white tank top. Keep the cold at bay with an extra layer—like a wear-anywhere black sweatshirt.
Don't pack away your winter knits just yet—street stylers in New York proved that they work just as well with white skirts and kitten-heeled boots.
White dresses are the quintessential summer piece. Make yours feel edgier for spring by teaming it with black accessories. Glossy ballet flats and sleek sunglasses should give you polished look.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
From Milan to Paris, This Is Where Everyone Buys Their Lingerie and Sleepwear
You can shop it all on Amazon.
By Marie Claire Editors Published
-
I’m Shopping Nordstrom’s Spring Sale to Refresh My Sneaker Collection
21 pairs under $150 that hit every major spring trend.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
This Runway Lingerie Trend Makes a Cameo in Selena Gomez's Music Video
She'll make it worth it.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Section Includes Every Major Sneaker Trend for Less Than $150
21 pairs under $150 that hit every major spring trend.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Spring 2025's Most Viral Color Trends Are All on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
From cherry red to butter yellow, here are the delectable shades to wear this season.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
These Under-$100 Nordstrom Sale Finds Are Taking My Wardrobe From Winter to Spring
On-Sale closet staples you can wear now and well into the new season.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I’m Stocking My Spring Closet With Nordstrom’s Under-$100 Basics
Build the perfect capsule wardrobe with these affordable staples.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
These Designer Sale Picks From Nordstrom Will Elevate Your Spring Wardrobe
Your guide to looking expensive, without paying thousands of dollars.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
19 Rich-Looking Jeans From Nordstrom’s Winter Sale I’m Using to Elevate My Denim Collection
Top-tier picks I'll wear again and again.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I Crafted the Perfect Spring Capsule Wardrobe With These 20 Nordstrom Sale Finds
Discover styles as low as $27.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
I’m Swapping Out My Go-to Pieces for Spring—26 Nordstrom Finds I’m Coveting
You have less than a week left to score these under-$200 T-shirts, denim, jackets, and sweaters.
By Brooke Knappenberger Last updated