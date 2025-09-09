Old Navy's Affordable New Bag Collection Is a Dream Come True For My Fall Wardrobe
I'm obsessing over the luxe suede and rich autumn colors.
If there's one thing I love, it's an affordable bag that looks expensive. So, when I was scrolling through TikTok and came across not one, not two, but several videos fawning over Old Navy's new fall bag lineup, I had to investigate. It's the first handbag collection ever for the brand, unveiled by Gap Inc.'s creative director and Old Navy's chief creative officer, Zac Posen. After checking them out myself, I've realized that I've been seriously overlooking the retailer.
The drop is full of rich-looking bags for every occasion and style preference. There are bucket bags and totes in luxe suede to serve as your trendy new laptop bag. You also have your pick from chic shoulder bags and clutches that come in autumn's hottest colors to level up your going-out outfits. There's even a cow-printed option to test one of fall's leading trends. The best part? Every bag rings in at under $50.
It's safe to say I'm a fan of Old Navy's new bags, and I'm not the only one—Jenna Ortega recently wore a croc leather blazer to a Lady Gaga concert, and to accessorize, she opted for a leather tote from the range. So, it's only a matter of time before even more fashion girls catch on to the hype. Below, shop Old Navy's fall 2025 bag collection while it's still in stock, as it's likely to sell out soon.
This is the bag that has TikTok in a frenzy—with its luxe suede finish and rich olive green color, it's easy to see why.
In case you're in need of a new carry-everything bag, this pick comes approved by Jenna Ortega.
A sleek clutch like this will make a big difference in your going-out outfits.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.