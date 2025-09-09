If there's one thing I love, it's an affordable bag that looks expensive. So, when I was scrolling through TikTok and came across not one, not two, but several videos fawning over Old Navy's new fall bag lineup, I had to investigate. It's the first handbag collection ever for the brand, unveiled by Gap Inc.'s creative director and Old Navy's chief creative officer, Zac Posen. After checking them out myself, I've realized that I've been seriously overlooking the retailer.

The drop is full of rich-looking bags for every occasion and style preference. There are bucket bags and totes in luxe suede to serve as your trendy new laptop bag. You also have your pick from chic shoulder bags and clutches that come in autumn's hottest colors to level up your going-out outfits. There's even a cow-printed option to test one of fall's leading trends. The best part? Every bag rings in at under $50.

It's safe to say I'm a fan of Old Navy's new bags, and I'm not the only one—Jenna Ortega recently wore a croc leather blazer to a Lady Gaga concert, and to accessorize, she opted for a leather tote from the range. So, it's only a matter of time before even more fashion girls catch on to the hype. Below, shop Old Navy's fall 2025 bag collection while it's still in stock, as it's likely to sell out soon.