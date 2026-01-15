I Know You Have Great Taste if You Have These Winter Finds in Your Closet and Beauty Cabinet

My favorite It girls don’t necessarily have the same style, but they do all have great taste. They know the "worth it" fashion and beauty brands, along with the winter essentials that make a world of difference in their closet and routine. What's more, insiders know you don't need to spend a fortune for truly great products. That's why I'm taking a page out of their book by shopping It girl-approved fashion and beauty finds—all for $100 or less.

There are a few winter trends that instantly tell me you have impeccable taste. For starters, if Adidas is your favorite sneaker brand or you're a connoisseur of Nordstrom-brand cashmere, I know you're an It girl. Similarly, if your bathroom vanity is covered in Victoria Beckham Beauty products, or if I spot an LED face mask, I'll be coming to you for all your beauty recommendations.

Ahead, I dive into the products insiders with great taste are wearing and using this winter. Whether you swear by a minimalist wardrobe or are a skincare newbie, these affordable items are sure to elevate your closet and beauty cabinet.