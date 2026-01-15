I Know You Have Great Taste if You Have These Winter Finds in Your Closet and Beauty Cabinet
23 under-$100 picks that scream "It girl."
My favorite It girls don’t necessarily have the same style, but they do all have great taste. They know the "worth it" fashion and beauty brands, along with the winter essentials that make a world of difference in their closet and routine. What's more, insiders know you don't need to spend a fortune for truly great products. That's why I'm taking a page out of their book by shopping It girl-approved fashion and beauty finds—all for $100 or less.
There are a few winter trends that instantly tell me you have impeccable taste. For starters, if Adidas is your favorite sneaker brand or you're a connoisseur of Nordstrom-brand cashmere, I know you're an It girl. Similarly, if your bathroom vanity is covered in Victoria Beckham Beauty products, or if I spot an LED face mask, I'll be coming to you for all your beauty recommendations.
Ahead, I dive into the products insiders with great taste are wearing and using this winter. Whether you swear by a minimalist wardrobe or are a skincare newbie, these affordable items are sure to elevate your closet and beauty cabinet.
Jennifer Lawrence's favorite Adidas sneakers are on major sale right now, so don't let this deal pass you by.
It's not every day you find a gorgeous cashmere sweater on major sale.
I would've never guessed these chocolate brown boots ring in under $100.
As MC's top-ranked LED face mask, this device delivers on its promise of glowier, tighter, and clearer skin within just a few weeks.
Rare Beauty's Find Comfort Lip Butter Balm is on everyone's lips at the moment, including MC's senior beauty editor, Samantha Holender. She credits the tinted lip balm for curing her chapped winter lips.
A great white T-shirt is a must-have in anyone's wardrobe.
Makeup lovers know that nothing compares to Victoria Beckham Beauty's waterline-friendly eyeliner. It's especially creamy and easy to apply, plus it comes in over 20 trendy shades.
You can tell a lot by someone's laptop bag—this one would peg you as a fashion girl.
It's time to give up your claw clip in lieu of a chic French hairpin—the look is so much more polished and put-together.
Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk takes the cake for best everyday lipstick. This set of minis is perfect for keeping in your purse or desk for mid-day touch-ups.
New York City It girls swear by Uniqlo Heattech tops for the winter.
As far as celebrity beauty brands go, Victoria Beckham Beauty is an It-girl favorite. Insiders love this volumizing mascara for its smudge-proof formula that can withstand Miami humidity.
Every winter outfit looks instantly more elevated with leather gloves.
The most stylish people I know are obsessed with triangle scarves for the winter.
Hand sanitizer is a must-have at all times, but especially during flu season. Touchland's best-smelling sanitizer keeps it fun and elevated with plenty of scents to choose from and chic packaging.
If I see Tatcha on your vanity, I know you're a skincare fan. The brand is one of my all-time favorites, and this set gives you a taste of its best products, including my holy-grail moisturizer for dry skin, the Dewy Cream.
There's something about a matching set of pajamas that screams "chic."
If you want to nail the effortless French makeup look, this lip stain is for you. It glides on like a hydrating gloss and dries down into a lasting kiss of color.
Nécessaire's body washes are pure luxury, so they are well worth stocking up on. Sample four of the brand's best-selling scents with this beauty gift set.
